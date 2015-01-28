(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised to
Negative from Stable
the Rating Outlooks of the long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of the
following four Costa Rican banks and one Panamanian subsidiary,
following the
revision in Costa Rica's Outlook to Negative from Stable:
--Banco BAC San Jose, S.A. (BAC San Jose);
--Banco de Costa Rica (BCR);
--Banco Internacional de Costa Rica (BICSA);
--Banco Nacional de Costa Rica (BNCR);
--Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal (BPDC).
Fitch has affirmed the long- and short-term foreign and local
currency IDRs,
Viability Ratings (VR), and Support Ratings (SR) of these
issuers. These rating
actions follow Fitch's recent revision of Costa Rica's Outlook
to Negative from
Stable (see 'Fitch Revises Costa Rica's Outlook to Negative;
Affirms IDRs at
'BB+'', published Jan. 22, 2015).
The ratings of BNCR and BCR are aligned with the sovereign due
to their 100%
government ownership and explicit sovereign guarantees. BICSA's
ratings, in
turn, are aligned with the ratings of BCR, its parent. The
Outlook revision of
BPDC and BAC San Jose reflect the sovereign's high level of
influence over the
financial sector and the broader operating environment. A
Negative Outlook
indicates that the IDRs of these banks would be downgraded in
the event of a
Costa Rican Sovereign downgrade. Conversely, a revision of the
sovereign's IDR
Outlook to Stable would likely prompt a similar action on the
banks' IDR
Outlooks.
As stated in Fitch's rating criteria, banks are rarely rated
above the sovereign
rating given the high influence of the operating environment
over banks'
performance. As such, a downgrade of Costa Rica's sovereign
rating will very
likely trigger a downgrade of the banks' VRs included in this
review. In Fitch's
view, further deterioration of the operating environment may
result in pressures
in the financial profile for banks in Costa Rica, which is a
relevant factor
that underpins the VRs of those banks.
The revision in Costa Rica's Outlook to Negative from Stable has
no impact on
the National Ratings of BAC San Jose, BCR, BNCR, BPDC, Banco
Credito Agricola de
Cartago (Bancredito) and Mutual Cartago de Ahorro y Credito
(Mucap) as the
relative strengths and weaknesses of each bank remain unchanged.
The National
Ratings in Costa Rica of these institutions were affirmed with
Stable Outlook,
indicating these ratings are unlikely to be downgraded should
Costa Rica's
sovereign be downgraded. On the other hand, National Ratings of
BPDC and BICSA's
issuance programs in El Salvador, as well as BPDC's issuance in
Panama, are very
likely to be downgraded due to local relativities in those
countries, in the
event of a reduction on BPDC and BICSA's IDR and VR. In turn,
the long-term
Outlook of the National Ratings in Panama of BICSA was revised
to Negative from
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
press release.
BAC San Jose
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, VR, SR and National Ratings
BAC San Jose's IDRs and National Ratings reflect the support it
would receive
from its parent, Banco de Bogota ('BBB+/F2'), should it be
required. Banco de
Bogota's ability to support BAC San Jose is reflected in its
IDR. As part of
BAC/Credomatic group, BAC San Jose is considered as a 'core'
subsidiary to its
parent, based on its meaningful size, its important contribution
to consolidated
net income and its key role in Banco de Bogota's regional
strategy. The bank's
SR of '2' reflects Banco de Bogota's high probability to provide
support to BAC
San Jose, if required.
The VR reflects BAC San Jose's high performance and income
diversification,
solid asset quality, as well as an adequate capital levels
considering the
bank's risks and growth expectations. The VR also considers the
bank's high
dollarization and sovereign risk exposure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR, SR and National Ratings
BAC San Jose's IDRs would be downgraded should Costa Rica's
sovereign rating and
country ceiling be downgraded. In addition, the IDRs and
national ratings could
change if Fitch's assessment of Banco de Bogota's ability or
willingness to
support its subsidiaries changes. BAC San Jose's VR would be
downgraded should
Costa Rica's sovereign rating be downgraded, due to its high
exposure to
sovereign risk. Also, should asset quality deteriorate or
capital ratio (Fitch
Core Capital/Risk Weighted Assets) decline below to 11% its VR
would be
pressured downwards.
BCR, BNCR, and Bancredito
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, SR, Support Rating Floor (SRF),
Senior Debt, and
National Ratings
BCR, BNCR, and Bancredito are fully owned by the Costa Rican
government and
benefit from explicit sovereign guarantees contained in Costa
Rica's Banking
Law. BNCR and BCR's international long- and short-term ratings
are aligned with
Costa Rica's sovereign Ratings and thus their IDRs' Outlooks
were revised to
Negative from Stable, accordingly.
BCR's VR mainly reflects its adequate loss absorption capacity
-reflected in
acceptable capital position and modest reserves coverage for
non-performing
loans, and its weaker operating environment. The bank's VR also
considers its
manageable asset quality and modest profitability.
The key rating drivers with the highest influence on BNCR's VR
are its moderate
risk appetite and adequate, although decreasing capitalization
metrics, as well
as its weaker operating environment. The rating also considers
its strong local
franchise, ample funding as well as its modest performance and
weaker asset
quality metrics relative to similarly rated international peers.
BCR's and BNCR's SR of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion that there
is a moderate
probability of support from the state. In Fitch's opinion, the
bank has a clear
policy roll and the explicit support of the state. Support
probability is
limited by the sovereign rating. The banks' SRF are equalized to
the sovereign
rating, given the explicit guarantee from the government towards
the bank and
its systemic importance.
In turn, the National ratings for the three state-owned banks
were affirmed with
stable Outlook, as the banks preserve their relative strength
within the Costa
Rican market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, SR, Support Rating Floor (SRF),
Senior Debt,
and National Ratings
Changes in Costa Rica's sovereign rating may trigger similar
changes in BCR and
BNCR's IDRs, VR, SR, SRF, and senior debt ratings. National
ratings of the three
state-owned banks are less likely to be affected should Costa
Rica's IDRs are
downgraded.
BICSA
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, VR, SR and National Ratings
BICSA's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings were affirmed
reflecting the
support that the bank may receive from its main shareholder,
BCR, should it be
required. Fitch believes that support would be forthcoming if
needed as in
Fitch's view it is considered a core subsidiary for its parent.
The affirmation of the bank's SR considers Fitch's view that the
moderate
probability of support remains unchanged. The revision of the
Outlook of the
bank's IDR and national rating to Negative from Stable follows
similar revision
on BCR's IDRs and reflects the potential direction of BCR's
support capacity.
BICSA's VR was affirmed reflecting its stable and sound asset
quality, moderate
profitability, stable funding and adequate capitalization.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR, SR and National Ratings
BICSA's Negative Outlook on the IDR and national ratings
reflects that a
downgrade on BCR's IDRs will be reflected in a similar action on
BICSA's IDR and
national ratings. The revision of the Outlook of BCR's IDRs to
Stable from
Negative will be likely reflected in a similar revision in
BICSA's IDR and
National Long-Term rating. The bank's VR is sensitive to a
change in
profitability, asset quality and capital position.
BPDC
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, SR, SRF, National Ratings
BPDC's IDRs, VR and national ratings reflect its stand-alone
credit worthiness
which includes a robust loss absorption capacity, stable deposit
base, good
profitability ratios and adequate asset quality. The bank's
ratings also reflect
the moderate tenure mismatches in its asset and liability
structure.
The bank's SR of '3' and SRF of 'BB' indicates that in Fitch's
view there is a
moderate probability of support from the Costa Rican Government
despite having
no explicit guarantee, given the nature of the bank and its
systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, SR, SRF, National Ratings
A downgrade of the BPDC's VR -- and consequently of its IDRs --
could also be
triggered by a reduction in the sovereign rating, reflecting the
increased risks
of a deteriorated operating environment. Also, a significant
deterioration of
the bank's profitability and asset quality would place downward
pressure on the
bank's VR, IDRs and national ratings.
BPDC's support SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in the
sovereign rating. In
case the Costa Rican Sovereign Rating is downgraded, the SR and
SRF of the bank
would also be downgraded.
MUCAP
KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings
Mucap's ratings consider its inherent credit profile, which
includes a good
asset quality, moderate profitability and tight capital
position. The ratings
also factors in the sizeable share of funds (84% of the total to
September 2014)
explicitly guaranteed by the Costa Rican State. The issuances
ratings are driven
by the explicit sovereign guarantees as stated in Costa Rica's
Banking Law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings
A downgrade on Mucap's national ratings could be triggered by a
sustained
reduction on its capital ratio (Fitch Core Capital/Risk Weighted
Assets below to
10%). Fitch's sensitivity does not currently anticipate
developments with a high
likelihood of leading to a positive rating change. However, a
strengthening of
the company's financial profile, which increases the bank's
capitalization and
profitability, could be positive for the ratings. The issuance
ratings, which
are support driven, are less likely to be affected should Costa
Rica's IDRs be
downgraded as its relative strength within the Costa Rican
market would remain
unchanged.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco BAC San Jose
International Ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable;
--Local currency short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support rating at '2';
--Viability rating at 'bb+'.
National Ratings
--Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(cri)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National Rating a 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured debt at 'AAA(cri)';
--Short-term senior unsecured debt at 'F1+(cri)'.
Banco de Costa Rica
International ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'BB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'.
National ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cri)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'.
Banco Internacional de Costa Rica
International ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '3'.
National ratings
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(pan)'; Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(pan)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA-(pan)';
--Commercial Paper at 'F1+(pan)'
- Long-Term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(slv)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;.
Banco Nacional de Costa Rica
International ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'BB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'.
National ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cri)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'.
Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal
International ratings:
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB'.
National ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cri)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'.
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds in Panama at 'AA-(pan)';
--Commercial paper in Panama at 'F1+(pan)'.
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds in El Salvador at 'AA+(slv)';
assigned
Outlook Negative;
--Commercial paper in El Salvador at 'F1+(slv)'.
Mutual Cartago de Ahorro y Prestamo
National ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'A(cri)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1(cri)';
--Long-term senior secured bonds at 'AA+(cri)';
Banco Credito Agricola de Cartago
National ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior secured bonds at 'AA+(cri)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Diego Alcazar (BAC San Jose)
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Mark Narron (BCR, BNCR, BICSA, BPDC)
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Luis Guerrero (MUCAP, Bancredito)
Associate Director
+503 2516 6618
Secondary Analysts
Edgar Cartagena (BICSA)
Director
+503 2516 6613
Marcela Galicia (BCR, BNCR)
Director
+503 2516 6616
Mario Hernandez (BPDC)
Associate Director
+503 2516 6614
Rolando Martinez (BAC San Jose)
Director
+503-2516-6619
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
