(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings and Outlooks
for 12 of the mid-tier regional banks which includes: BOK
Financial Corp.
(BOKF), East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National
Corp. (FHN),
First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank
(FRC), Fulton
Financial Corp. (FULT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), Webster
Financial Corp.
(WBS), Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC), and UMB Financial
Corporation (UMB).
Fitch downgraded the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
PBCT to 'BBB+'
from 'A-' and revised to Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch
also affirmed
TCB's long-term IDR at 'BBB-' and revised the Outlook to Stable
from Negative.
Please see separate rating action commentary for each
institution detailing the
specific rating action and rationale.
The Rating Outlook for the Canadian banks remains Stable.
The Stable Outlook for the mid-tier regional bank universe is
supported by good
liquidity levels, solid capital, declining nonperforming assets
(NPAs) and low
credit costs. The strengths are balanced by Fitch's expectation
of flat earnings
for the group, continued home equity risk and weakening
commercial underwriting
standards for some of the individual banks in Fitch's mid-tier
bank peer group.
Fitch's mid-tier regional bank group comprises banks with total
assets ranging
from $10 billion-$48 billion. Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for
this group are
relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB+' and a high of 'A+'.
Typically, the
higher rated banks have combination of strong franchises, solid
asset quality
and good revenue diversification.
NPA levels continue to improve across the industry yet remain
well above
historical levels. At first-quarter 2014, the median NPA level
for the mid-tier
group was 2.6%. Included in the NPA number is 30 basis points
(bps) of
foreclosed assets and 37bps of trouble debt restructures (TDR).
Fitch expects
continued reduction of NPAs for most banks in the group.
However, banks with
large home equity portfolios could face stagnant or increasing
levels of NPAs as
said loans begin to amortize.
Mid-tier banks have experienced very strong loan growth over the
past few years.
Loan growth has been led by commercial and industrial (C&I)
loans. Fitch
believes competitive pricing and easier terms offered by U.S.
banks on C&I loans
have augmented growth. Fitch expects that some asset quality
deterioration will
arise from weaker underwriting standards and a higher interest
rate environment
over the medium to longer term.
Core earnings, as measured by pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
divided by
average assets, for the mid-tier improved modestly due to
declining expenses.
Fitch expects earnings performance to be relatively flat in 2015
absent a sharp
rise in short term interest rates.
Fitch expects that all of the mid-tier banks will achieve the
Basel III capital
requirements. With most of the mid-tier banks having tangible
common equity
levels of over 7%, maintaining the required 7% Tier 1 common
equity ratios
should be comfortably maintained well ahead of 2019 for the
group.
Fitch will published a special report on the Mid-tier Regional
banks titled
'U.S. Banks: 2015 Mid-tier Regional Bank Guide' in the coming
weeks.
Contact:
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.