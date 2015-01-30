(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Philippines-based
Security Bank Corporation's (Security Bank; BB/Stable) USD300m
3.95% senior
notes due 2020 a final rating of 'BB'.
The proceeds will be used to extend term liabilities and expand
the foreign
currency deposit unit funding base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior notes are rated at the same level as Security Bank's
'BB' Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes
constitute direct,
unconditional and unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank
equally with all
its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in Security
Bank's IDR, which is
driven by its Viability Rating of 'bb'. The bank's ratings were
last reviewed in
July 2014.
Security Bank's credit profile continues to support its ratings.
Capitalisation
remains satisfactory with a core equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.3% at
end-September
2014, sustained by steady internal capital generation, while the
total capital
adequacy ratio stood at 18.5%, boosted by the bank's PHP10bn
Basel III-eligible
Tier 2 capital raising in July 2014. Asset quality is still
benign (the
non-performing loan ratio is stable at around 1.0%), and the
loan/deposit ratio
remained steady at around 80% at end-September 2014.
For more details on Security Bank's ratings and credit profile,
see "Fitch
Affirms Four Philippine Banks; Withdraws UnionBank Ratings"
dated 25 July 2014
and the bank's full rating report dated 1 December 2014, which
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Security Bank's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'B'
National Long-Term Rating 'AA-(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating 'bb'
Support Rating '3'
Support Rating Floor 'BB-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
