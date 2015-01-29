(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank AG's (A+/Negative/a) strong earnings in 4Q14 were principally driven by improved sales and trading revenue, which increased 20% yoy, compared with an aggregate 13% drop reported by the bank's US Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) peers. The results demonstrate the bank's good franchise, as it managed to benefit from higher foreign exchange volatility in the quarter and increased market share in other trading segments. At the same time, operating expenses were pushed up by regulatory costs, contributing to a low 6.3% net return on equity for the core bank in 4Q14, which remains well below the bank's 12% medium-term target. Fitch expects further cost challenges in light of higher regulatory expenses, bank levies and continued litigation risks. The results have no immediate effect on Deutsche Bank's ratings. Deutsche Bank generated EUR253m pre-tax profit in 4Q14, up from the pre-tax EUR1,768m loss in 4Q13, which was hit by a EUR1,111m litigation expense. Revenue in the bank's core activities in 4Q14 was up 14% yoy, although operating expenses adjusted for costs to achieve, litigation, benefits and claims, impairment of goodwill and other items increased by 7% yoy. Despite the improvement in 4Q, group revenues were flat in FY14, reflecting a persistent but decreasing drag from the bank's non-strategic businesses group in the non-core operating unit. A EUR6bn reduction in assets during 4Q14 in the segment translated into a EUR1bn fall in fully-loaded risk-weighted assets (RWA), highlighting the slowdown in the pace of reductions. Deutsche Bank's corporate banking and securities (CB&S) businesses generated EUR516m pre-tax profit in 4Q14, up from EUR132m in 4Q13. The segment's strong performance was mainly driven by a 20% yoy increase in sales and trading revenue, which helped pre-tax income rise by 3% for FY14. Favourable trading conditions in a more volatile FX environment, offset by weaker credit and rates revenues, contributed to a 13% yoy revenue increase in 4Q14 debt sales and trading. Equity sales and trading generated EUR728m net revenue for the quarter, up 35% yoy, reflecting stronger equity derivative performance. Advisory and debt origination revenue increased significantly yoy, partly offset by a 33% decline in equity origination revenue. Deutsche Bank remains strongly biased towards fixed income trading, which generated half of CB&S revenues in 2014, highlighting that fluctuations in the segment affect its pre-tax profit more than at peers that are more weighted towards equities trading. Deutsche Bank generated sound trading results in FY14 compared with many of its European peers that have scaled back trading activities, and its 4Q14 results compare favourably with trading revenue at its US peers, which experienced a decline in fixed income trading in the quarter. Deutsche Bank's private and business clients businesses generated EUR55m pre-tax profit in 4Q14, substantially below the EUR218m achieved in 4Q13, largely reflecting a EUR330m charge related to loan processing fees. Management considers the matter to be largely provisioned for and does not expect further charges in 2015. Excluding these charges and costs to achieve, pre-tax profit in FY14 was up by 7%, which translated into a 6% net return on equity. Nonetheless, pre-tax profit fell by 14% yoy in FY14, reflecting only subdued revenue growth concentrated in investment and insurance products and a 6% yoy rise in expenses. Fitch considers that most of the synergies arising from the integration with Postbank have not yet been realised. Deutsche Bank's 'a' Viability Rating (VR) reflects our view that the bank's sound market position in domestic retail banking balances its large capital markets businesses, which we consider more volatile. Pre-tax profit from Deutsche Bank's asset and wealth management businesses increased by 31% to EUR1bn in FY14, driven by a 6% reduction in expenses as revenue marginally fell. However, we believe that the challenging low-interest rate environment is also taking its toll in this segment as 4Q14 income before income taxes on an adjusted basis was slightly lower than 4Q13.Global transaction banking's performance also improved in FY14, posting an 8% rise in pre-tax profits. We expect the bank to make further progress in its underlying cost efficiency after incurring further costs-to-achieve in 2014. Failure to improve the profitability in its core businesses would put pressure on the bank's VR. In 2014, Deutsche Bank's cost base, adjusted for costs to achieve, litigation, and impairment of goodwill, increased to EUR23.8bn, as the EUR1.3bn of savings were more than offset by EUR1.9bn in further implementation costs of new regulation, FX movements, changes to compensation structure and targeted business expansion. The bank expects 1Q15 profitability to be dented by an increase in bank levy costs by several hundred millions EUR. Fitch would view a persistent rise in adjusted expenses negatively. At the same time, we understand that the performance of Deutsche Bank's CB&S was strong enough in January to more than compensate for potential losses related to the volatility in the Swiss Francs. In 4Q14, the bank completed a further USD1.5bn issuance of additional Tier 1 instruments, helping it meet its EUR5bn target, which together with its sizeable capital increase contributed to the bank being better placed among its global trading and universal bank peers. Deutsche Bank has reiterated that it expects a negative capital impact arising from the implementation of Prudential Valuation Adjustments of between EUR1.5bn and EUR2bn. In addition, the bank's capitalisation remains sensitive to further increases in operational risk charges and forthcoming regulatory reviews, including the fundamental review of the trading book. Deutsche Bank's fully applied Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) increased by 20bps over the quarter, to 11.7% at end-4Q14. This was largely achieved through a 2% qoq decrease in RWA to EUR394bn, driven by falls in credit and market risk RWAs, partly offset by a EUR7bn methodology-driven CVA RWA increase. In 4Q14, Deutsche Bank reached its stated 3.5% fully-loaded leverage ratio target, largely through a reduction in its derivatives and secured financing transactions, which contributed to a 5% fall in leverage exposure to EUR1,445m during the quarter. This reduction was to some extent offset by the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro, which had a neutral effect on the CET1 ratio and a positive effect on pre-tax profit. Maintaining sound capitalisation is an important driver of the bank's VR. While the capital strengthening measures in 2014 were supportive of Deutsche Bank's VR, the bank's 'a' VR reflects its unchanged capitalisation targets, including maintaining a 10% fully applied CRDIV CET1 ratio and a fully-loaded leverage ratio of 3.5% in the medium term. 