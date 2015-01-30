(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) The Greek election result does not
change Fitch
Ratings' view that the country will reach an agreement with its
official
creditors. But there is a high risk that protracted and
difficult negotiations
will sap confidence and liquidity from the Greek economy.
Our baseline assumption reflects strong incentives for a
settlement on both
sides. A deal would unlock EUR7.2bn for Greece under its
outstanding programme
review. Greece's official lenders (the EU, ECB, and IMF - the
Troika) will want
to avoid damage to the wider European project, and losses on
their existing
Greek exposures, should failure precipitate Greece's exit from
the single
currency (a risk that we think is lower than in 2012).
But the path of negotiations is highly uncertain. Syriza's
choice of the
Independent Greeks as a coalition partner signals a
confrontational approach,
due to both parties' strong anti-austerity and pro-debt
restructuring stances.
The new government's proposals to partially unwind or delay
previously agreed
reforms, although limited in scope, could alienate the Troika.
And while senior
members of the government have made conciliatory comments,
political posturing
on both sides risks further damaging investor and depositor
confidence.
Redemptions of over EUR6bn of Greek bonds held by the Eurosystem
under the
Securities Markets Programme in July and August effectively form
a hard deadline
for an agreement. But negotiations could still last several
months, as with
previous programme reviews. They will probably encompass:
completion of the
outstanding review and extending the current programme beyond
the end of
February; a new (possibly precautionary) programme; and official
sector debt
restructuring (OSI). The longer they take, the greater the
pressure on the
sovereign's financing position, and on bank liquidity and the
economy.
The content of any settlement is hard to predict. With
substantial fiscal
tightening already accomplished, looser primary surplus targets
are possible, as
is "soft" OSI via maturity extensions and lower interest costs
(principal
write-downs are less politically acceptable to official
creditors). The
concessional nature of Greece's existing debt means this would
not dramatically
improve Greece's debt/GDP ratio, which will be more influenced
by nominal GDP
growth rates. Greece's debt stock already has a long average
maturity of over 16
years and a low average interest rate of around 2.3%.
The prospect of delays in securing official and market financing
and the gap
between the two sides' policy proposals are reflected in our
revision of the
Outlook on Greece's 'B' sovereign rating to Negative on 16
January. Our next
scheduled review of Greece's sovereign rating is on 15 May. If
no progress is
made in negotiations with the Troika by then and financial and
economic
conditions worsen, we would be likely to downgrade the rating.
If a deal were
secured under which Greece received official financing, we could
affirm the
rating.
We discussed political developments in Greece and the sovereign
and banks'
liquidity positions in a teleconference on 29 January. A replay
is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1045
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2015 Outlook: Sovereigns
here
Greece
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.