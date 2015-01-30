(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UBS AG's (UBS,
A/Stable/F1) CHF13.4bn equivalent outstanding mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'
with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on UBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 3 (moderate
high risk) and the maximum 86% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch
takes into
account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the
'AAA' breakeven
AP of 87.0%. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds rating
reflects that on
UBS.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87% corresponds to a breakeven
over-collateralisation
(OC) of 14.9%. The breakeven OC reflects the reduced but still
significant
maturity mismatches between the modelled weighted average life
(WAL) of the
assets, which is 10.4 years under the 'AA' scenario testing for
timely payment
of the covered bonds, and the covered bonds (3.6 years).
The main breakeven OC component is the asset disposal loss of
12.5%, driven by
maturity mismatches and underlining the need for forced asset
liquidation
potentially in a stressed market environment and for a depressed
price.
Secondly, the 'AAA' credit loss of 4.2% reflects a weighted
average (WA) default
rate of 21.2% and an 81.1% WA recovery rate. The third most
important driver of
the breakeven OC is the cash flow valuation component (1%),
primarily due to the
differences between the stressed present values of the
programme's assets and
liabilities, which is also a result of the difference between
the modelled WA
life of the cover assets and the covered bonds.
As of 31 December 2014, the outstanding mortgage covered bonds
of CHF13.4bn were
backed by a cover pool of CHF17.0bn of residential mortgages
secured on 38,446
Swiss properties.
All of the issued covered bonds are fixed rate and denominated
in foreign
currencies (73% in euros, 26% in US dollar and 1% in Norwegian
krone). The
guarantor hedges interest rate and foreign exchange risks
between the cover
assets and the covered bonds. UBS acts as swap provider, subject
to
collateralisation and best-effort replacement triggers.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) UBS's IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'BBB' or below;
or (ii) the sum of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) is reduced by three or more notches; or (iii) the AP
that Fitch
considers in its analysis increases above the 'AAA' breakeven
level of 87.0%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
