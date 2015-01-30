(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
People's United
Financial's (PBCT) ratings to 'BBB+/F2'. The Rating Outlook is
revised to Stable
from Negative. The downgrade reflects PBCT's declining capital
levels, elevated
commercial loan growth and profitability well below its rated
peers.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY),
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp.
(FHN), First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC),
Fulton Financial
Corp (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.
(SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust
Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
PBCT's 'BBB+' ratings continue to reflect the company's good
history of
execution on its strategy, solid management team and low credit
costs through
the cycle. However, Fitch has downgraded PBCT's ratings due to
capital levels
declining below peer medians combined with elevated commercial
loan growth and
continued earnings weakness. Fitch had previously considered
capital a relative
rating strength versus peers, and to the extent capital levels
were managed
down, PBCT would improve earnings and profitability.
PBCT's tangible common equity ratio declined to 7.5% at year-end
2014, which is
lower than Fitch's expectation. Although capital levels are
still satisfactory,
the lower capital buffers along with loan growth and relatively
weak earnings no
longer compare favorably to peers rated in the 'A-' category.
Asset quality is the primary ratings strength for the
institution. The company
experienced lower levels of problem loans and had much less loss
content than
its peer banks. Fitch attributes the superior performance to
solid underwriting,
relatively stronger local markets and sound credit risk
management. However,
PBCT has experienced very strong commercial loan growth over
multiple years,
which Fitch believes could lead to asset quality performance
below the company's
very strong historical trends.
Earnings remain a drag on PBCT's ratings. PBCT's earnings rank
near the bottom
of the mid-tier bank peer group. Weak earnings are primarily
attributable to low
interest rates which have resulted in NIM compression felt by
most of the
industry. Although PBCT's balance sheet is asset sensitive and
should benefit in
a rising rate environment, Fitch expects earnings to perform
below the peer
median over the medium term based on returns on average assets.
However, in a
scenario where short-term rates rise significantly, Fitch
expects that PBCT's
earnings will improve more dramatically to levels in line with
the mid-tier peer
group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
PBCT's ratings are primarily sensitive to asset quality. Should
asset quality
metrics begin to deteriorate, particularly in the commercial
loan category,
PBCT's ratings could be downgraded further. Conversely, positive
ratings action
would be predicated upon a number of factors, namely seasoning
of the loan
portfolio with minimal credit deterioration, material earnings
improvement
commensurate with higher rated institutions and moderated loan
growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should PBCTs holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for PBCT given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
PBCT has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, PBCT is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
PBCT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by PBCT and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from PBCT or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by PBCT and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in PBCT's VR.
To the extent that one of PBCT's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from PBCT's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
PBCT's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by PBCT and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in PBCT's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings and revised the
Outlook to Stable
from Negative:
People's United Financial, Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--Viability rating to 'bbb+' from 'a-';
--Senior unsecured to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1;.
People's United Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from at 'A-';
--Viability rating to 'bbb+' from 'a-';
--Subordinated debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
--Long-term deposits to 'A-' from 'A';
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Short-term deposits to 'F2' from 'F1'.
Chittenden Corporation
--Subordinated debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings
People's United Financial, Inc.
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
People's United Bank
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
