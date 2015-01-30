(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fulton
Financial Corp.
(FULT) ratings at 'BBB+/F2'. The Rating and Outlook remains
Stable. The
affirmation reflects it solid earnings, asset quality and
capital levels in line
with its current rating.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY),
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp.
(FHN), First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC),
Fulton Financial
Corp (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.
(SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust
Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Asset quality trends continue to improve in line with its rated
peers. Fitch
expects nonperforming asset levels to be relatively flat year
over year.
Fulton's loan portfolio growth has been modest and commercial
loan exposure is
well diversified. Although FULT operates in the Pennsylvania
market where the
Marcellus Shale exists, FULT's footprint is further east of
economies primarily
driven by shale. As such, Fitch does not anticipate meaningful
impact from
declining energy prices in the near term.
FULT's operating performance is solid and ranks in the top half
of the mid-tier
peer group. Fitch believes ROA will continue to perform at
cyclical lows during
the low rate environment. However, Fitch has incorporated the
expectation of
earnings improvement once the interest rate environment
improves.
FULT's liquidity profile remains solid. FULT's funding base is
mostly composed
of core deposits. FULT's loan-to-deposit ratio is 97%, which
ranks among the top
quartile of the mid-tier group. Fitch expects this ratio to be
relatively flat
in the near term as loan growth and deposit growth have been
moderate.
Capital levels remain solid and in-line with the mid-tier
regional bank peer.
Fitch expects capital levels will relatively flat and modest
capital
fluctuations are not anticipated to impact to FULT's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
FULT is solidly situated at its current rating level. While near
term ratings
improvement is unlikely, FULT could garner positive ratings
momentum should the
company improve franchise strength as demonstrated by both
funding costs and
profitability consistently ranking amongst the top quartile of
the mid-tier
banks. However, negative ratings pressure could build should
asset quality
trends decline significantly or should capital management become
more
aggressively managed. Further, ratings could move lower over the
long term if
competitive pressures from larger banking institutions
negatively impact FULT's
ability to compete in its core markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should FULT's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company's IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This
is viewed as unlikely though for FULT given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FULT has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FULT is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FULT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FULT and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from FULT or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by FULT and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in FULT's VR.
To the extent that one of FULT's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from FULT's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FULT's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by FULT and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in FULT's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fulton Financial is a bank holding company that is headquartered
in Lancaster,
PA and has $17 billion in assets.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Fulton Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fulton Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
The Columbia Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Lafayette Ambassador Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fulton Bank of New Jersey
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable ;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fulton Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly comment: 4Q14' (Jan. 28, 2015);
--'U.S. Banks: The Risks with Energy Slide' (Jan. 16, 2015);
--'U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide' (Nov. 21,
2014);
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario'
(Oct. 30, 2014)
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 08, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18,
2013);
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 4Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Remains
Neutral)'
(January 2015);
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14' (Sept. 15, 2014);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos' (Update
on Position
Outlined in 1Q14) (Dec. 1, 2014).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.