NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Webster
Financial
Corp.'s (WBS) ratings at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable. The
affirmation and stable outlook reflects its solid franchise and
operating
performance in line with its rating category. The Stable Outlook
reflects
Fitch's view that WBS' financial profile will remain relatively
unchanged over
the intermediate term.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY),
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp.
(FHN), First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC),
Fulton Financial
Corp (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.
(SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust
Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
WBS' ratings reflect its solid franchise, which primarily exists
in Connecticut.
Moreover, WBS has further strengthened its franchise through the
3Q14 announced
acquisition of JP Morgan's health savings account (HSA) business
in 2014. The
HSA business provides a solid source of long-duration deposit
funding for the
WBS, which will be a benefit to the bank over the long term.
WBS' earnings are solid and finished 2014 above the mid-tier
median level. Solid
earnings are driven by relatively stronger operating leverage
than its peers. In
addition, WBS's earnings profile is also aided by a relatively
higher yielding
securities portfolio due to a sizeable CMBS portfolio, which has
had strong
performance. The portfolio yield is over 84 basis points (bps)
higher than the
mid-tier group median. Over 25% of WBS' securities portfolio is
invested in
higher yielding, non-government guaranteed securities. Fitch
expects WBS's
earnings to remain above the peer median as it net interest
margin has been
relatively more stable than its peers.
WBS' nonperforming assets (NPAs) rank in the top quartile of the
mid-tier group
at over 2.8% but are largely driven by Webster's conservative
approach to
trouble debt restructure (TDR) identification. Over 50% of the
bank's
nonperforming assets are TDRs. As a result, Fitch expects WBS'
NPA levels to
continue to rank in the top quartile of the mid-tier bank group
since TDRs
retain their classification for the life of the loan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Although not anticipated, WBS' ratings could move lower if the
company
experiences significant asset quality deterioration in its loan
or investment
portfolios, which include credit sensitive securities such as
CMBS and CLOs.
Conversely, if WBS managed its capital levels above 8% with
moderate-to-low
growth and stable asset quality, positive ratings moment could
build.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should WBS' holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for WBS given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
WBS has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, WBS is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
WBS' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of
need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by WBS and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from WBS or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by WBS and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in WBS' VR.
To the extent that one of WBS' subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from WBS' IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
WBS' uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's IDR
and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by WBS and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in WBS' long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Webster Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Preferred Stock at 'B+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Webster Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
