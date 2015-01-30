(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UMB
Financial Corp.'s
(UMBF) ratings at 'A+/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A
full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY),
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp.
(FHN), First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC),
Fulton Financial
Corp (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.
(SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust
Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation of UMBF's rating reflects its strong
operating performance
and very strong credit quality over multiple business cycles,
which Fitch
expects to continue over the rating horizon. The expectation is
supported by the
company's very stable management team that has maintained a
conservative risk
appetite through frothy and down markets. Furthermore, Fitch
observes that UMBF
continues to invest in growing its suite of ancillary but core
lines of
businesses. These business lines, namely asset management and
asset servicing
provide the company with an above-average level of fee income,
protecting
earnings from significant volatility over the long-run.
Fitch continues to view UMBF's overall earnings as appropriate
for its risk
profile. Extremely low funding costs, driven by a strong, core
deposit base,
very low credit costs and significant contribution from
fee-based segments have
resulted in consistent returns over time. The company generates
ROAs between
80bps and 90bps through various business cycles and in general,
Fitch expects
UMBF to generate higher earnings in down business cycles
compared to peers given
its lower risk profile.
As noted above, Fitch characterizes UMBF's risk appetite as more
conservative
than peers and provides uplift to the company's ratings. Fitch
observes that the
company typically keeps its operations and strategies bounded by
what it has
expertise in which leads to more consistent results over time.
Fitch views UMBF's underwriting standards as superior relative
to peers and to
the banking industry as a whole. This is evidenced by much lower
and less
volatile net charge-offs (NCOs) through the last business cycle.
Non-performing
assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross loans plus other real
estate owned
impressively hovered under 50 bps throughout 2014 and have
remained some of the
lowest levels in Fitch's U.S. bank rated universe over the
long-term. This has
meant that the company's provision expense has remained low,
which has further
helped keep operating performance consistent.
UMBF's liquidity and funding profile remain strong. The company
consistently
manages its loan-to-deposit (LTD) ratio well below its peers and
the industry.
At 3Q'14, the company's LTD was below 60%. Fitch's expectation
that the
company's LTD will remain relatively low is reflected in its
rating and Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
UMBF ratings are among the highest in Fitch's rating universe,
thus upward
ratings movement is very unlikely. Conversely, significant
changes in the
balance sheet profile, earnings quality and consistency or
unforeseen changes in
management could apply downward ratings pressure. Furthermore,
evidence of
systems or processes that need improvement would likely result
in a review of
UMBF's ratings.
In December 2014, UMBF announced the intention to acquire
Marquette Financial
Companies (MFC). MFC is a $1.3B privately, owned, two-bank
holding company based
on Dallas and Phoenix. While MFC primarily focuses on C&I and
owner-occupied CRE
(57% of loans), the company also has two specialized business
lines unique to
UMBF - asset based-lending and factoring.
While UMBF has little previous experience in these business
lines and the
transaction could be viewed as a deviation from its core
competencies, Fitch
doesn't believe the transaction will significantly alter UMBF's
credit profile.
This belief is supported by the relatively small portion of
loans within the
specialized lending book ($300m total or under 2% of pro forma
total assets) and
Fitch's expectation that key management from those business
lines will be
retained and significantly involved at UMBF. Still, Fitch will
be monitoring the
performance of those books for signs of deterioration that might
not be
consistent with UMBF's typical asset quality metrics to
determine if adverse
pressure should be placed on its ratings.
Given UMBF's particularly large securities portfolio, UMBF is
more vulnerable to
a rapid and unexpected increase in interest rates which could
adversely impact
its tangible capital position through an increase in unrealized
losses in its
securities book. Ratings could be negatively affected to the
extent it affects
UMBF's ability to address any capital erosion. UMBF's ratings
would also be
vulnerable to a large and unforeseen operational loss.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of UMBF is equalized with its operating company,
UMB Bank, NA,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should UMBF's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for UMBF given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
UMBF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, UMBF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
UMBF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
UMBF's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by UMBF and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in UMBF's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
UMB Financial Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a+';
--Support Floor 'NF'
--Support '5'.
UMB Bank, National Association
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-Term Deposit at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'a+';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
