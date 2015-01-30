(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Synovus
Financial Corp.'s
(SNV) and its primary bank subsidiary, Synovus Bank ratings, at
'BB+/B'. The
Rating Outlook remains Positive. A complete list of ratings
follows at the end
of this release.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY),
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp.
(FHN), First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC),
Fulton Financial
Corp (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.
(SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust
Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch upgraded SNV's ratings in November 2014. Similarly,
today's action
reflects Fitch's view that SNV's financial condition continues
to improve and
converge with higher rated banks. The Outlook Positive reflects
Fitch's
expectation that management will continue to execute on its
strategies to
rehabilitate SNV to a stronger financial condition by improving
earnings
performance while maintaining a reasonable risk appetite and a
strong risk
management framework. SNV's ratings remain relatively low as
compared to its
peer group despite the upgrade.
Fitch views SNV's weak asset quality and core earnings
performance as key
constraints to SNV's rating in the near-term. However, both have
significantly
improved since Fitch's last rating action and are expected to
remain on a
positive trajectory going forward while the company maintains
reasonable capital
levels.
Fitch calculates SNV's NPAs at 2.98% at 4Q'14, an improvement of
240bps
year-over-year but still well-above those levels of higher rated
banks. Over the
same time period, the dollar volume of NPAs has dropped 40% as
management has
remained successful in working out of problem loans and
disbursing foreclosed
property. Fitch notes that the reduction in NPAs has not come at
the cost of
significantly higher credit costs evidenced by year-to-date
(YTD) net
charge-offs (NCOs) of 40bps.
Today's action also reflects the bank's strong capital profile.
SNV reports the
highest tangible common equity ratio among its peer group and a
strong
estimated, fully phased-in Basel III CET1 ratio of 10.2% well
above the 7%
requirement. The bank recently announced an increase in its
quarterly dividend
and the initiation of a share buyback program. Capital
management has been in
line with Fitch's expectations given SNV's continued improvement
in its
financial condition. Fitch expects that SNV will continue to
distribute some of
this excess capital to shareholders; however, these
distributions will be
constrained by regulatory and internal stress testing, and as
such, SNV's
capital ratios will likely stay elevated over the near term.
Fitch also observes
that SNV has nearly $500 million in a disallowed deferred tax
asset (DTA) that
will continue to accrete into Tier 1 capital going forward,
providing additional
support to regulatory capital ratios and capital distributions.
After experiencing net losses from 2009 to 2011 due to poor
asset quality, SNV
has been able to generate more reasonable returns over recent
periods, primarily
due to lower credit-related costs (provisions, litigations
costs, OREO expenses
and, etc.). In 2014, the company generated a ROA of 74bps, a
reasonable
improvement over SNV's 2013 ROA of 61bps, but a level that
remains below higher
rated peer averages.
SNV, similar to the industry as a whole, continues to benefit
from reserve
releases. Fitch observes that reserve releases accounted for 15%
of pre-tax
earnings in 2014. Fitch observes that while this level if above
current industry
and peer levels, SNV also emerged from the crisis later than
most and thus would
be expected to have reserve releases start/end later than
industry. That said,
Fitch sees reserve releases diminishing going forward given
continued loan
growth and as allowance levels approach more normalized levels.
Furthermore,
Fitch expects SNV's ROA to remain below industry and peer
averages as well as
those long-term historical returns of investment grade banks
over the next four
to six quarters. Fitch views this relatively lower level of
earnings as a
constraint on SNV's current ratings.
Also reflected in today's rating action is Fitch's view that
SNV's risk
management practices are relatively strong compared to those
banks of similar
size. Fitch recognizes the level of investment in risk
management systems the
bank has needed to make over recent years as it has been
rehabilitated. Fitch
views these systems as an integral part of management's ability
to execute on
its strategic plan of reducing problem assets, managing capital,
maintaining
SNV's strong franchise and underwriting of new loans as the
company now seeks to
grow its loan portfolio after a long period of shrinking it.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch anticipates that over the near to mid-term, SNV's
financial and credit
profile will continue to improve and converge with that of
higher rated banks.
To the extent that Fitch observes continued asset quality
improvement that
brings asset quality metrics such as NPAs, NCOs, NPL inflows,
etc. in line with
higher rated peers, additional positive rating action is likely.
As noted above, Fitch expects SNV's core earnings power to be
fairly tepid
relative to higher rated peers over the next four to six
quarters. Once Fitch
observes earnings performance consistently in line with those
banks in higher
rating categories, Fitch would likely take positive rating
action. Although
unexpected, to the extent that earnings remain depressed and
Fitch foresees
little uplift over the long term, SNV's Outlook could be revised
to Stable from
Positive. In general, Fitch views further upward momentum in
SNV's ratings over
the long-term given the strength of its franchise in its
operating market,
de-risking of balance sheet since the financial crisis, and
various improvements
made in its risk management program.
Finally, although not expected, negative rating pressures could
result if SNV
were to manage capital more aggressively in payout levels or
through or growth.
Moreover, should wholesale funding revert back to the level it
was leading up to
the 2007-2009 financial crisis, negative rating action could
ensue
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of SNV is equalized with its operating company,
Synovus Bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should SNV's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for SNV given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SNV has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, SNV is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SNV's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by SNV and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from SNV or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by SNV and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in SNV's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
SNV's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by SNV and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in SNV's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive
Outlook:
Synovus Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B'.
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Senior unsecured at 'BB+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
Synovus Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B'.
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3'.
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-0162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--U.S. Banking Quarterly comment: 4Q14 (Jan. 28, 2015)
--U.S. Banks: The Risks with Energy Slide (Jan. 16, 2015)
--U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide (Nov. 21,
2014)
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario'
(Oct. 30, 2014)
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 08, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18,
2013);
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 4Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Remains
Neutral)'
(January 2015);
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14' (Sept. 15, 2014);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos' (Update
on Position
Outlined in 1Q14) (Dec. 1, 2014)
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.