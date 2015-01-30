(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First
Republic Bank
(FRC) ratings at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The
rating
affirmation and Outlook reflects the company's strong franchise,
superior asset
quality through the cycle, and stable operating performance.
These strengths are
balanced against FRC's geographically and product-concentrated
businesses and
limited revenue diversification. FRC's Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's
expectation that asset quality, capital and operating
performance will not
materially change over the medium term.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY),
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp.
(FHN), First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC),
Fulton Financial
Corp (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.
(SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust
Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch considers FRC's franchise to be a key ratings strength for
the company,
complemented by its stable management team which has fostered a
conservative
credit environment. FRC is heavily focused on relationship
banking that targets
an affluent customer base and uses jumbo residential mortgage
products lending
as a feeder to its private banking and wealth management
activities. This
business model has produced stable operating results and solid
asset quality
metrics through credit cycles.
FRC's pristine asset quality is also an important rating
strength, as it
consistently has the lowest nonperforming asset (NPA) levels
amongst the entire
mid-tier bank group. Fitch views FRC's strong asset quality as a
product of its
solid core management team, good underwriting practices, high
net-worth
clientele and strong local markets.
FRC's earnings performance is solid. The company's return on
average assets
(ROAA) ranks amongst the highest of the mid-tier group's
earnings profiles. That
said, FRC's full year return on average assets declined from
1.20% to 1.06% due
to heightened regulatory cost and net interest margin
compression. Fitch expects
earnings to be modestly lower in 2015 due to continued
regulatory costs and
margin compression. Presently, FRC's earnings profile is heavily
dependent on
spread revenues. However, over the long term, FRC's growing
wealth management
business should help diversify earnings, which could be a
positive for the
company's overall credit profile.
Fitch recognizes FRC's solid liquidity position. The company has
managed to grow
deposits faster than loans in 2014. That said, FRC's loan to
deposit ratio
remains in the top quartile of the peer group with loans
representing 103% of
deposits. Fitch believes FRC's liquidity risk is significantly
reduced due to
FRC's strong asset quality and strong history of execution on
its strategies.
Fitch views FRC's capital levels to be appropriate in the
context of the
company's overall risk appetite and anticipates that FRC will
manage its capital
ratios near current levels. Moreover, FRC is still considered a
de novo bank and
is thus subject to elevated capital requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near term given FRC's
geographic
concentration to California and limited revenue diversification.
Presently, FRC
is largely reliant on spread income. Further growth in fee
income could
strengthen the franchise strength and earnings stability over
the medium-to-long
term. FRC's ratings would be sensitive to negative shocks to
home prices in its
key markets such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York
City. Although
Fitch expects FRC's credit quality to remain relatively
unchanged in the near
term, the agency remains concerned about the rapidly rising home
values in San
Francisco, which is a core market for the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FRC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FRC is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FRC Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of
need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Preferred shares issued by FRC are all notched down from FRC's
VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of preferred stock issued by FRC are primarily
sensitive to any
change in FRC's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FRC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by FRC's and
its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in FRC's
long- and short-term
IDRs.
First Republic Bank has $48 billion dollars in assets and is
headquartered in
San Francisco CA. The company serves predominantly high
net-worth individuals
and operates a network of 73 offices, including 68 licensed
deposit-taking
branches, which are primarily located in San Francisco, Palo
Alto, Los Angeles,
Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, San Diego, New York, Boston, Palm
Beach and
Portland. Approximately 65% of loans outstanding are in
California and 19% are
in New York.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
First Republic Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Long-term deposit at 'A';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1';
--Senior Secured at 'A-'
--Preferred stock at 'BB':
--Support Floor 'NF';
--Support '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--U.S. Banking Quarterly comment: 4Q14 (Jan. 28, 2015)
--U.S. Banks: The Risks with Energy Slide (Jan. 16, 2015)
--U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide (Nov. 21,
2014)
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario'
(Oct. 30, 2014)
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 08, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18,
2013);
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013);
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14' (Sept. 15, 2014);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos' (Update
on Position
Outlined in 1Q14) (Dec. 1, 2014)
