(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed East
West Bancorp (EWBC)
ratings at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The
affirmation reflects
the bank's strong profitability and solid franchise.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY), First
Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Republic Bank (FRC), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), People's
United Financial
Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp.
(TCB), Webster
Financial Corp. (WBS), Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB
Financial
Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
EWBC's ratings were affirmed reflecting its strong franchise and
earnings
performance. EWBC has a solid franchise, which is focused on
serving Asian
American communities. In Fitch's opinion, the Asian-American
market is an
attractive niche with strong growth potential in the U.S.
banking sector (please
see Fitch special report "U.S. Ethnic Affinity Banks:
Asian-American Banks"
available at www.fitchratings.com). EWBC is well positioned as
the largest
Chinese-American institution in the U.S. with over $28 billion
in assets. EWBC's
favorable market position has translated to higher pricing power
on its consumer
lending products. While deposit mix and cost of interest-bearing
liabilities
appear weak relative to many of its mid-tier regional banking
peers, Fitch notes
than EWBC has a meaningfully higher portion of non-interest
deposits and lower
cost of funds than comparable Asian-American banks.
Fitch views EWBC's earnings as a rating strength, driven by
solid spread
earnings, modest overhead expenses and low credit costs. During
2014, EWBC
reported a return on assets (ROA) and net interest margin (NIM)
in excess of
peers as strong performance of the covered loan portfolio
accelerated yield
accretion. While Fitch expects the benefit of yield accretion to
decline, Fitch
expects EWBC's earnings to remain in the top quartile of the
peer group.
EWBC's ratings are further supported by continued improvement in
asset quality
metrics. EWBC's construction and development (C&D) loan
portfolio, which has
declined by over 70% since its peak, was the largest driver of
credit losses
through the cycle. As such, Fitch views the reduced exposure to
higher risk C&D
loans and improvement in the non-covered portion of impaired
assets positively.
Despite improving asset quality measures, Fitch views EWBC's
continued growth in
commercial loans negatively. Fitch notes the rate of growth in
2013 and 2014
suggests that EWBC may be increasing its risk appetite,
loosening underwriting
standards and growing beyond its core business of serving the
ethnic
Chinese-American community. Although not currently expected,
continued growth in
excess of peers and the broader economic environment or
deterioration in credit
performance could result in a negative credit action in the
near- to
intermediate-term.
EWBC's capital levels continue constrain ratings. Capital ratios
have trended
down in recent periods as the result of continued growth, share
repurchases and
corporate dividends. Fitch core capital declined to 10.74% of
total risk
weighted assets as of third quarter 2014 (3Q'14), down from
11.44% at year-end
2013. Although capital levels are still currently in line with
mid-tier peers,
Fitch will continue to evaluate asset growth relative to the
company's capital
management and risk profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Positive rating momentum is limited in the near term given the
bank's recent
growth and capital levels. Moreover, if loan growth does not
moderate or asset
quality begins to show signs of deterioration, particularly in
newly originated
commercial loans, negative credit action could occur.
EWBC's ratings are also highly sensitive to its capital levels
and its
performance on recently submitted regulatory capital stress
tests. Negative
rating action could result if capital is managed down further or
the bank
receives unfavorable stress test results.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should EWBC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for EWBC, given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EWBC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, EWBC is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EWBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by EWBC and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from EWBC or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by EWBC and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in EWBC's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
East West Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of EWBC. East West
Bank's ratings
are aligned with EWBC reflecting Fitch's view that the bank
subsidiary is core
to the franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
East West Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to EWBC's VR
or any changes to
Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary
and holding
company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
To the extent that one of EWBC's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from EWBC's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
EWBC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by EWBC and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in EWBC's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
East West Bancorp, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
East West Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
East West Capital Statutory Trust III, East West Capital Trust
IV, V, VI, VII,
VIII & IX
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--U.S. Banking Quarterly comment: 4Q14 (Jan. 28, 2015)
--U.S. Banks: The Risks with Energy Slide (Jan. 16, 2015)
--U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide (Nov. 21,
2014)
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario'
(Oct. 30, 2014)
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 08, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18,
2013);
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 4Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Remains
Neutral)'
(January 2015);
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14' (Sept. 15, 2014);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos' (Update
on Position
Outlined in 1Q14) (Dec. 1, 2014)
--U.S. Ethnic Affinity Banks
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Ethnic Affinity Banks: Asian-American Banks (Concentration
Risk and High
Cost of Deposits Offset Strong Capitalization)
here
Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos (Update on
Position Outlined
in 1Q14)
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Risk Radar Global 3Q14
here
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario
here
2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)
here
U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide
(Applicability of New Bank
Regulations in the U.S.)
here
U.S. Banks: The Risks with Energy Slide
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q14 (All Eyes on Oil Prices and
Interest Rates)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.