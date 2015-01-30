(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First
National of
Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General
Bancorp (CATY),
East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp.
(FHN), First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC),
Fulton Financial
Corp (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus
Financial Corp.
(SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust
Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation of FNNI's rating and maintenance of the
Stable Outlook
reflect Fitch's view that its operating performance remains
stable and in-line
with similarly rated peers and the general improvement in asset
quality. These
aspects have allowed FNNI to maintain adequate capital levels
over the last
year.
FNNI continues to generate reasonable earnings for its rating
level and business
model. Earnings, measured by return on average assets (ROAA)
have been stable
year over year. The company generated an ROAA of 1.02% through
third quarter
2014 (3Q14) compared to 1.04% the year prior. Earnings stability
has been
accomplished through continued improvement in overhead expense
as well as the
company's ability to maintain an above-average net interest
margin (NIM).
FNNI's ability to maintain its margin in the ongoing low rate
environment is a
rating strength and is primarily due to continued, balanced
growth in both its
credit card portfolio (5.9% YoY) and its regional bank franchise
(6.2%). Fitch
views this level of growth as reasonable and points toward
adequate risk
management controls and systems.
Similar to most in the peer group, FNNI's asset quality
continues to experienced
positive trends. Both past-due loans and non-accrual loans were
down noticeably
over the past year. Non-accruing loans-to-total loans dropped to
0.75% from
1.03%, while 30-89 days past due (a useful, forward-looking
metric for credit
card issuers) were down to 0.64% from 0.82%. As expected, net
charge-offs (NCOs)
have levelled off over the last year. NCOs as a portion of gross
loans were
1.52% through 3Q14 compared to 1.51% through the same period in
2013. Fitch
continues to expect asset quality improvements to be nominal
over the near- to
medium-term as card performance across the industry has reached
its peak and
non-card credit losses remain stable. This expectation is
reflected in today's
affirmation as well as the Stable Outlook.
Fitch views capital levels and capital management as appropriate
for FNNI's
current rating and its overall risk profile. FNNI's core
capital ratios
(measured by Fitch Core Capital to total assets) was
augmented by nearly
50 basis points (bps) over the last year to 8.91% while
risk-based capital
ratios remain well-above regulatory minimums. Fitch views these
levels as
adequate when considering the bank's exposure to the consumer
through its credit
card book and to the fairly stable economies in which its
regional bank operates
(primarily Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas).
Liquidity risk management remains sound. With a loan-to-deposit
ratio of 84%,
FNNI continues to be primarily core-deposit funded and holds
solid market share
throughout its geographic footprint. This should aid the company
in absorbing
potential market risk as rates potentially rise over the next
year. Fitch notes
that the holding company's financial profile continues to be
adequate and in
line with expectations given its level of cash and other
contingent sources of
liquidity. The company has accumulated over $100 million in cash
and has no
short-term debt outstanding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch views FNNI's ratings as solidly placed at 'BBB-'over the
near term.
However, given its relatively large credit card portfolio, Fitch
expects FNNI to
generate above-peer profitability over time. To the extent that
profitability
improves commensurately, and converges with those banks at
higher ratings on a
consistent basis while asset quality remains solid, upward
movement could result
for FNNI's VR or the Outlook could be revised to Positive.
Fitch's current rating and Outlook are sensitive to capital
management. As noted
above, Fitch views current levels and management as appropriate.
However, should
capital levels be more aggressively managed either through
outsized growth
(organic or through acquisitions) or through a material increase
in dividend
payouts to the private, family ownership (greater than 50%),
negative ration
action could ensue. Furthermore, should asset quality metrics
reverse their
current trend and deteriorate (particularly on the non-card
book), potentially
revealing relaxed underwriting standards, an adverse rating
action would likely
be the result.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of FNNI is equalized with its primary operating
subsidiary First
National Bank of Omaha, reflecting its role as the bank holding
company, which
is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its
bank
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should FNNI's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for FNNI given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FNNI has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FNNI is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FNNI's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FNNI and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from FNNI or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by FNNI and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in FNNI's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FNNI's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by FNNI and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in FNNI's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
First National of Nebraska, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
First National Bank of Omaha
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits as 'F2';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jawad Sozer, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2315
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--U.S. Banking Quarterly comment: 4Q14 (Jan. 28, 2015)
--U.S. Banks: The Risks with Energy Slide (Jan. 16, 2015)
--U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide (Nov. 21,
2014)
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario'
(Oct. 30, 2014)
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 08, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18,
2013);
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 4Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Remains
Neutral)'
(January 2015);
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14' (Sept. 15, 2014);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos' (Update
on Position
Outlined in 1Q14) (Dec. 1, 2014)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos (Update on
Position Outlined
in 1Q14)
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Risk Radar Global 3Q14
here
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario
here
2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)
here
U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide
(Applicability of New Bank
Regulations in the U.S.)
here
U.S. Banks: The Risks with Energy Slide
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q14 (All Eyes on Oil Prices and
Interest Rates)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.