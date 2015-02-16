(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
newly-published special
report that a number of local and regional governments (LRGs)
with unhedged
foreign currency borrowings are now exposed to sharp increases
in debt given the
recent appreciation of certain major currencies.
In recent months the US dollar has significantly appreciated,
which has meant
that subnationals with exposure to unhedged foreign currencies
would have seen
the domestic value of their debt increase sharply.
LRGs are drawn to foreign-currency borrowing when it is cheaper
than domestic
currency because of lower interest rates, or when longer
maturities than in
local currency are available. It also widens the funding base
and can enable
access to some multilateral lending institutions, such as the
European
Investment Bank, which only lend in selected currencies.
However, borrowing in foreign currency carries risks as normally
the revenues of
LRGs are denominated in the domestic currency. Unhedged foreign
currency debt
therefore poses the risk that the debt burden may increase
during periods when
the domestic currency is being devalued or depreciating. For
some emerging
markets and currencies hedging instruments may not be available
because of
banks' reluctance to take on exposure to a particular country or
currency.
Alternatively, where hedging is available, it may be
prohibitively expensive or
only available for a limited period of the loan, making hedging
unattractive for
the LRG.
A number of emerging market capital cities have unhedged
outstanding foreign
currency bonds in the capital markets, including Bucharest,
Buenos Aires and
Kyiv and which are due for repayment in 2015 and 2016. Bogota
and Istanbul also
have sizeable foreign currency exposures. For the City of
Moscow, the rouble
value of its EUR bond has increased by close to 70% in the past
six months as
the domestic currency depreciated sharply. LRGs in Germany and
France have also
been negatively impacted by unhedged foreign currency
borrowings.
The special report, entitled 'Foreign-Currency Borrowing by
Subnationals -
Attractions Balanced by Inherent Risks" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link above.
