LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the
divergence between the ratings of energy exporters and importers
in the Middle
East and North Africa (MENA) is narrowing due to lower oil
prices.
Lower oil prices have changed the economic environment for the
region's
exporters. They will reduce fiscal and external outturns and hit
corporate and
consumer confidence. Fitch expects Brent crude to average
USD70/b in 2015 and
USD80/b in 2016. The extent of the impact on the fiscal position
depends on the
policy response, although in a region where growth is dependent
on government
spending, fiscal consolidation is likely to have negative
impacts on growth. Abu
Dhabi and Saudi Arabia are the only Fitch-rated oil exporters to
have released
2015 budgets so far. Abu Dhabi cut budgeted spending by
one-third. Saudi Arabia
issued an expansionary budget, but overspending (which has
averaged 25% over the
past decade) is likely to be curtailed.
Capacity to absorb lower oil prices varies in line with ratings.
Bahrain
(BBB/Negative) seems the most strained, with a 2014 fiscal
breakeven oil price
of USD130/b and debt/GDP already above the peer median, and was
placed on a
Negative Outlook in December. Oman also requires more than
USD100/b to balance
its budget, but has sovereign wealth fund assets and a low debt
burden. 'AA'
rated Abu Dhabi and Kuwait are still expected to post fiscal and
external
surpluses in 2015 and net sovereign foreign assets in excess of
150% of GDP
provide vast buffers in the event of prolonged low oil prices.
In Saudi Arabia (AA), the impact on the fiscal position has been
aggravated by a
spending package worth 3.9% of 2014 GDP announced by the new
King. However, the
Kingdom has exceptionally large buffers and virtually no debt,
although it is
examining debt financing options. The smooth succession and
appointment of a
member of the third generation of the royal family in the line
of succession
removes a potential source of political risk.
Oil importers are benefiting from lower prices through reduced
import bills and
lower fuel subsidy costs. Jordan stands to gain the most, with
net fuel imports
of 16% of GDP and fuel subsidies (transfers to the state
electricity generating
company) of around 8% of GDP. Net fuel imports for Lebanon and
Morocco both
exceed 10% of GDP. Egypt is a small net importer, but spent
around 6% of GDP on
fuel subsidies in FY14 (to end June). Subsidy reform combined
with lower oil
prices were a contributory factor to the recent upgrade of Egypt
to 'B'.
Fitch views geopolitical risk as elevated compared with other
regions. ISIS
activity poses risks to several MENA sovereigns. The potential
for worsening
spill over from events in Syria is reflected in the Negative
Outlook on Lebanon
(B). Domestic political transitions also remain a source of
uncertainty and
undermine the environment for economic reform and performance.
Progress has been
made in Egypt (B) and Tunisia (BB-), although the risks for the
latter remain
captured in its Negative Outlook.
The ratings of MENA energy importers range from 'BBB-' (Morocco)
to 'B' (Egypt
and Lebanon). Energy exporters' ratings range from 'BBB' in
Bahrain to 'AA' in
Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
The report, "MENA Sovereign Credit Overview", is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
