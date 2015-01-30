(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.' s (Vakifbank; BBB-/Stable/bbb-) USD500m fixed rate resettable Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes due 2025 a final rating of 'BB+'. The final rating is in line with the expected rating which Fitch assigned to the notes on 16 January 2015 (see 'Fitch Rates Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi's Basel III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes 'BB+(EXP)''). The notes (ISIN: XS1175854923) are issued under Vakifbank's GMTN programme. They will mature on 3 February 2025 but have a call date on 3 February 2020. They pay an annual coupon of 6.875%, which will be reset on the call date. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are subject to permanent full or partial write-down upon the occurrence of a non-viability event (NVE). An NVE is defined as occurring when the bank has incurred losses and has become, or is likely to become, non-viable as determined by the local regulator, the Banking and Regulatory Supervision Authority (BRSA). The bank will be deemed non-viable when it reaches the point at which either the BRSA determines that its operating license is to be revoked and the bank should be liquidated, or the rights of Vakifbank's shareholders, and the management and supervision of the bank, should be transferred to the authorities. In the event of an NVE, the notes, along with any other parity (tier 2) loss-absorbing instruments, will be subject to write-down. Such write-downs will be made pro rata with other parity instruments. Write-down of the notes would take place following absorption of losses by equity and any junior (tier 1) securities. Vakifbank currently does not have any parity loss-absorbing instruments or tier 1 securities outstanding. The notes are rated one notch below Vakifbank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-', in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities". The notching includes zero notches for non-performance risk and one notch for loss severity. Fitch has applied zero notches for incremental non-performance risk, as the agency believes that write-down of the notes will only occur once the point of non-viability is reached and there is no coupon flexibility prior to non-viability. The one notch for loss severity reflects Fitch's view of below-average recovery prospects for the notes in case of an NVE. Fitch has applied one notch, rather than two, for loss severity, as partial, and not solely full, write-down of the notes is possible. In Fitch's view, there is some uncertainty as to the extent of losses the notes would face in case of an NVE given that this would be dependent on the size of the operating losses incurred by the bank and any measures taken by the authorities to help restore the bank's viability. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the notes are notched down from Vakifbank's VR, their rating is primarily sensitive to a change in the VR. The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in notching due to a revision in Fitch's assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Vakifbank's VR, or in its assessment of loss severity in case of non-performance. 