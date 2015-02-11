(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Rating actions were more prevalent
for
emerging-market than for developed-market banks in 4Q14, Fitch
Ratings says.
Rating actions were also more negative on average for banks in
emerging markets
than in developed markets, particularly due to more challenging
economic
environments and negative sovereign rating actions. But overall
upgrades and
downgrades were relatively balanced in the quarter.
Most IDR downgrades in the quarter were in emerging markets,
particularly in the
Americas and Europe. The downgrade of the Venezuelan sovereign
resulted in seven
IDR downgrades. European emerging-market bank downgrades were
more spread out,
with four in Russia, two in Hungary and one in Kazakhstan. But
the one-third
increase in emerging-market Negative Outlooks largely arose from
Russian banks.
A weakening economy resulted in our revision of the Outlooks on
20 mid-sized
Russian banks to Negative in 4Q14. Most other rated Russian
banks were already
on Negative Outlook, either because their ratings were linked to
those of the
Russian sovereign or because of bank-specific negative trends in
their
stand-alone credit profiles. In January 2015 we downgraded 30
Russian and
Russian-owned institutions by one notch, following a negative
rating action on
the sovereign.
Overall developed-market bank rating migration was slightly
positive. But
developed-market banks continue to have a greater proportion of
Negative
Outlooks or Watches. Around a quarter of developed-market bank
IDRs are on
Negative Outlook. This is chiefly due to our view that the
likelihood of
sovereign support without senior debt bail-in is diminishing,
particularly in
the US and the EU. This led us to revise the Outlooks of more
than 50 banking
groups' IDRs to Negative from Stable in March 2014,
predominantly in the EU. We
expect to downgrade the IDRs on most of these banks to the level
of their
Viability Ratings by mid-2015.
See our report "Global Quarterly Bank Ratings Trends 4Q14",
published today on
www.fitchratings.com for more details on bank ratings trends.
Contact:
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
