PARIS, February 09 (Fitch) European money market funds (MMFs)
are reducing their
exposure to financials, opportunistically reallocating towards
non-financial
corporates, sovereigns and government agencies, Fitch says in
its latest
quarterly publication on European MMFs.
In 4Q14, money funds reduced their allocation to financials to a
two-year low,
as they adjusted to supply dynamics, seizing investment
opportunities in
corporate, sovereign and government agency assets. Financial
exposures, both
secured and unsecured, were reduced by 2% over 4Q14 and by 5% in
2014, to 73.6%
on average. This was most pronounced for euro and sterling
funds. Euro
short-term issuance from corporates, such as Procter & Gamble,
Unilever and
Danaher, increased and was embraced by money funds. Sterling
funds found
opportunities in UK sovereign securities and government
agencies.
Overnight and one-week portfolio liquidity levels were reduced
over the quarter
and more generally over the year across all currencies. This was
driven by a
combination of search for yield in longer-dated assets,
difficulties to place at
the short-end in euro and management of year-end investor
cash-flows.
Portfolio maturities have increased on average across European
MMFs. The move
was most notable for euro funds as the prospect of prolonged
negative euro
short-term rates led to increased portfolio weighted average
maturities (WAM) to
44 days on average, which is 10 days longer than a year ago.
Among issuers held by Fitch-rated MMFs, 17 banks are on Negative
Outlook. These
primarily include Rabobank and Standard Chartered Bank (both
AA-/aa-/F1+), whose
Outlooks are driven by the respective banks' standalone
strength, and ING Bank,
Deutsche Bank, ABN Amro Bank, Lloyds, Societe Generale and Bank
of America,
whose Outlooks reflect Fitch's view of declining state support.
Fitch expects to
review these banks' ratings in 1H15 so that their Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings are likely to be based on the Viability Ratings,
currently 'a' for the
first three, and 'a-' for Lloyds, Societe Generale and Bank of
America.
The European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme could
keep yields on
euro MMFs ultra-low for a prolonged period of time, which could
turn negative
from their current average level of 0.1bp. Assets in constant
net asset value
(CNAV) funds denominated in euro nevertheless remained fairly
stable in 4Q14,
and even grew 22% over 2014 as low-risk, liquid alternatives are
limited and MMF
yields remain on average 17bp above the 7-day LIBID. Weekly
asset movements
have, however, been more volatile for euro funds this quarter
compared with
other currencies.
Yields of MMFs denominated in sterling and US dollar edged up
towards the end of
the year, reaching on average 38bp and 6bp respectively. This
was modestly above
their benchmark's yields. Assets of European CNAV funds grew 2%
in 4Q14 and
close to 5% over the year, driven by euro and sterling MMFs.
The full report, "European MMF Quarterly - 4Q14" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
