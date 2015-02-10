(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: AT1 Tracker 4Q14 Update
here
LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Nearly 90% of additional Tier 1
(AT1) instruments
issued by banks globally in 4Q14 were issued by large Chinese
banks, Fitch
Ratings says in its AT1 Tracker 4Q14 Update. This resulted in
Chinese banks,
which were not present in the growing AT1 market before 4Q14
becoming the
third-largest issuers of AT1 instruments behind UK and Swiss
banks and
accounting for around 20% of the USD131bn AT1 and other
capital-trigger
instruments captured in Fitch's AT1 Tracker Tool.
Overall, banks issued around USD29bn in AT1 bonds in 4Q14, the
second-strongest
quarter after 2Q14. We expect issuance volumes in 1H15 to remain
dominated by
Chinese banks which are likely to issue around USD50bn AT1
instruments in the
short-term, mostly in local currency in their domestic market.
However, with the year-end results season under way and
following tax status
clarifications of AT1 instruments in several European countries,
issuance from
European banks will also likely remain solid, provided market
conditions are
conducive. This was evidenced by a EUR1.5bn issue by
Netherlands-based Rabobank
Group in January 2015.
Overall coupon omission and write-down/conversion risk in the
AT1 market as
measured by our Trigger Distance Average (TDA) remained broadly
stable in 4Q14.
The write-down/conversion TDA (the issue size-weighted distance
between the
applicable common equity Tier 1 ratio of the issuer and the
contractual
write-down or conversion trigger) increased by a negligible
14bps to 679bps at
end-4Q14, indicating marginally lower average
write-down/conversion risk. In
absolute terms, the write-down/conversion TDA widened to
USD39.2bn at end-4Q14
from USD26.5bn at end-3Q14 largely as a result of the
above-average size (in
absolute terms) of the new Chinese issuers.
The Banks AT1 Tracker dashboard as well as the AT1 Tracker Tool
can be found on
www.fitchratings.com. The updated versions include rated and
unrated AT1 and
other capital-trigger bonds issued up to end-2014. The AT1
Tracker Tool also
includes end-3Q14 financial data on AT1 issuers, which allows
users to assess
the absolute and relative coupon risk of AT1 instruments and the
write-down/conversion risk of AT1 and Tier 2 contingent capital
instruments. The
next instalment of the AT1 Tracker will be published in 2Q15
including issuance
up to end-1Q15.
Contact:
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.