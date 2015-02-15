(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings to
Medallion Trust Series 2015-1's residential mortgage-backed
floating-rate notes.
The issuance consists of notes backed by first-ranking
Australian residential
mortgages originated by Commonwealth Bank of Australia Limited
(CBA,
AA-/Stable/F1+). The ratings are as follows:
AUD920m Class A1 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD60m Class B notes: 'A+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD20m Class C notes: 'NRsf'.
The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its
capacity as
trustee of Medallion Trust Series 2015-1.
At the cut-off date, the portfolio contains loans that are
conservatively
underwritten, a typical trait of CBA loans. The weighted-average
(WA) seasoning
is 24.1 months, with a WA unindexed loan to value ratio (LVR) of
59.8%, and WA
indexed LVR of 58.3%. The current average loan size is
AUD298,149, with
investment loans representing 23.6% of the pool by balance, and
interest-only
loans representing 17.5%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The transaction includes a pass-through note (Class A1). At the
refinancing date
of March 2020, the note will either be redeemed by issuance of
pass-through
floating rate class A1-R notes or the margin on the Class A1
notes will step up
by 25bp.
Interest is paid sequentially (after expenses) towards the Class
A1, B and then
C notes. The reimbursement of all losses is paid after the
distribution of
interest on Class B notes. Principal will be allocated pro rata
towards the
Class A1 and B notes should certain conditions be met.
Liquidity support will be provided via excess spread, principal
draws and a
liquidity facility sized at 0.75% of the notes' balance, with a
facility floor
of AUD750,000. The liquidity facility will amortise, subject to
the floor, while
performance-based triggers are satisfied.
CBA has considerable experience in mortgage lending and
servicing. It originates
loans through its nationwide branch network, mobile sales force,
online and
telephone sales operations, and third-party mortgage brokers.
The arrears level
of securitised Medallion transactions has historically tracked
in line or below
Fitch's Dinkum Index for prime RMBS.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected decreases in residential property value, increases in
the frequency
of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could
produce loss
levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could result in
potentially negative
rating actions on the notes. Fitch has evaluated the sensitivity
of the expected
ratings assigned to Medallion Trust Series 2015-1 to increased
defaults and
decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its
analysis found
that the Class A1 notes' ratings remained stable under each of
Fitch's mild and
severe default and recovery scenarios.
The analysis found the Class B notes' ratings were sensitive to
the mild and
severe default and recovery scenarios. Under an increased
default stress of 15%
and 30% the Class B rating dropped down to 'Asf' and 'A-sf'
respectively. Under
a reduced recovery rate stress of 15% and 30%, the Class B
rating dropped to
'A-sf' and 'BBBsf' respectively. The rating was severely
impacted by the
combination scenario of 15% and 30% increased defaults and 15%
and 30% decrease
in recovery rates, with ratings at 'BBB+sf' and 'BBsf'
respectively.
The transaction structure supports a lenders' mortgage insurance
(LMI)
independent rating for the Class A1 notes. Therefore LMI is not
required to
support the rating due to the level of credit support provided
by the lower
notes.
Key Rating Drivers and Expected Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in
the corresponding presale report entitled "Medallion Trust
Series 2015-1",
published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a
description of the
representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Courtney Miller
Associate Director
+612 8256 0347
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+612 8256 0320
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+612 8256 0388
The source of information identified for this rating action was
informed by
information from CBA, as arranger and the issuer's counsel King
& Wood
Mallesons. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 4 August
2014; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 14
May 2014; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 14 May 2014; "APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria",
dated 23 June 2014; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum
- Australia",
dated 23 June 2014; and "Global Criteria for Lender's Mortgage
Insurance in
RMBS", dated 23 June 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Medallion Trust Series
2015-1
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ Australia
here
Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.