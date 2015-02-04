(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based independent tower operator, PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk (STP), Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB-' and a senior unsecured rating of 'BB-'. Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also assigned a National-Long Term Rating of 'A+(idn)'. The Outlook on the IDRs and National Rating is Stable. Fitch has also assigned STP's wholly owned subsidiary, Pratama Agung Pte. Ltd.'s proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes due 2020 an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by STP and are therefore rated at the same level as its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. STP will use all the proceeds of the note issue to partially refinance its six-month USD790m bridge loan facility that was used to finance the acquisition of 3,500 towers from PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL; BBB/Stable) for IDR5.6trn (USD467m). The bridge loan of USD790m was partly refinanced through an equity offering of IDR2.4trn. A part of the equity offering included the conversion of shareholder loans of IDR462.5bn into equity. STP plans to refinance the rest of the bridge loan through a combination of a secured term loan and the proposed US dollar notes. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS Higher Leverage and Smaller Size: STP's 'BB-' IDR is a notch lower than that of the top two independent tower operators in Indonesia - PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI; BB/Stable) and PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo; BB/Positive) - due to its higher leverage, earlier stage in the growth cycle and weaker organic growth capabilities. At end-2014, it was the third-largest independent tower operator with 6,651 towers and total tenancies of 10,521. TBI leads the industry with 15,200 towers followed by Protelindo with 11,200 towers. Commitment to Deleverage: The ratings incorporate management's commitment to deleverage and our expectation that STP will manage its FFO-adjusted net leverage to well below 5.0x during 2015-16. In the absence of further debt-funded acquisitions, deleveraging is likely as capex will be modest and dividend payments are limited based on conditions in the proposed bonds and proposed secured term loan. STP is likely to add only around 500-600 towers during 2015-17 (2012-14: 100-400 tower additions) - much lower than 1,500-2,000 annual tower additions by TBIG and Protelindo. Nevertheless, should the company pursue growth through further debt-funded acquisitions, the ratings may be downgraded if FFO-adjusted net leverage rises above 5.0x Moderate Tenancy Mix: STP's credit profile benefits from its ability to generate highly visible cash flows backed by long-term non-cancellable contracts with in-built escalation clauses (except for the lease agreements for the towers acquired from XL). Fitch forecasts STP's 2015 operating EBITDAR margin to be around 82%-83% - similar to Protelindo's 82% and higher than TBIG's 75%-76%. We also forecast that 63% of STP's 2015 revenue will come from the country's three largest telcos, which have investment grade ratings. This proportion is better than Protelindo's 50%, but lower than TBIG's 80%. Notes Not Notched: Fitch's 'BB-(EXP)' rating on the proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes is based on average recovery in a distressed scenario, despite the notes ranking behind the proposed secured term loan. Prior-ranking debt/EBITDA is likely to be below the 2.0x-2.5x threshold at which we consider notching senior unsecured debt below the IDR. The high proportion of STP's operating cash flows that are contractually locked-in (USD1.1bn at end-2014) also supports recovery. Structural subordination is not an issue as STP generates over 90% of the group's revenue and EBITDA. Adequate Liquidity: We believe that STP's liquidity is adequate and is not dependent on the success of the proposed notes. Its existing bridge loan is underwritten by five international banks and will convert into a four and a half year term loan in the event that STP is unable to issue the proposed notes by 8 June 2015. The company plans to significantly hedge its US dollar debt exposure in 2015. Historical Exposure to Bakrie: STP's 2014 financial performance was affected because PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk did not pay its rent. At end-September 2014, Bakrie Telecom accounted for 15% of STP's year-to-date revenue and owed around IDR489bn to STP. Compared to STP, both TBI and Protelindo have lower exposure to Bakrie Telecom at 3% and 4% of revenue respectively. In December 2014, Bakrie Telecom's creditors approved a restructuring plan, which allowed for 70% of receivables to be converted into Bakrie Telecom shares and the remaining 30% to be paid over five-seven years. Our financial analysis assumed no cash recovery from Bakrie Telecom. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to positive rating actions include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage lower than 3.5x on a sustained basis along with revenue contribution from investment-grade telcos remaining above 60%. - Demonstration of organic growth potential in-line with its peers. Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include: - Another debt-funded acquisition or higher-than-expected capex leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 5.0x on a sustained basis. Contacts: Primary Analysts Nitin Soni (International ratings) Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Olly Prayudi (National ratings) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6812 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com 