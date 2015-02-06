(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Kirov Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-', with Negative Outlooks, and its Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National
Long-term rating at
'A+(rus)' with a Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's weak budgetary performance,
rising debt,
significant refinancing pressure and a weak economic profile.
The ratings also
factor in the region's still moderate direct risk compared with
international
peers and its low contingent liabilities.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
region's revenue will
stagnate, its expenditure will be under pressure amid economic
slowdown that
could lead to further growth of Kirov's direct risk.
Fitch expects Kirov Region's direct risk will grow to RUB24bn by
end-2015 or 62%
of current revenue and further to 70% by end-2017 (2014: RUB21bn
or 54%). The
region is exposed to high refinancing pressure as it faces
repayment of 60% of
its direct risk in 2015. Refinancing risk is increasing due to
rising cost of
borrowing and a lack of long-term financing on the domestic
financial market. We
expect domestic interest rates in 2015 to increase twofold from
their 2014
level, making new debt more expensive. During 2015 the region
has to refinance
RUB11.8bn of short-term bank loans and additionally borrow about
RUB3bn for
budget deficit funding.
We expect the region to receive a subsidised budget loan in 2015
as before,
which will help to ease immediate refinancing pressure. In 2014
Kirov received a
RUB4.9bn three-year budget loan at 0.1% annual interest rate,
which extended its
debt maturity profile to 2017 and limited the growth of interest
expenses. This
increased the proportion of budget loans in the region's debt
portfolio to 34%
at end-2014 from 17% a year earlier.
Fitch forecasts the region's budgetary performance to remain
weak in the medium
term due to stagnating revenue and low expenditure flexibility
amid the national
economic downturn. This will result in the region funding its
deficit with more
borrowings. We project Kirov will have an operating balance
close to zero and
deficit before debt variation of 6%-8% of total revenue per year
in 2015-2017.
In 2014, Kirov Region recorded a small positive operating
balance at 0.4% of
operating revenue, after a negative 3% in 2013, and narrowed its
budget deficit
to 9% of total revenue from 14% during the same period. This was
mostly due to
limited growth of operating expenditure (5% in 2014) and lower
capex at 14% of
total spending, down from an average 18% in 2011-2013.
The region's economic profile remains weaker than the average
Russian region.
Gross regional product (GRP) per capita was 66% of the national
median in 2012.
Fitch forecasts 4% contraction of national GDP in 2015, and
believes the region
will also face a slowdown of economic activity, which could lead
to a
deterioration of its budgetary performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Growth of direct risk above 70% of current revenue and low
operating balance
insufficient for interest payments would lead to a downgrade.
