LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised Russian
Kostroma Region's Outlook to Negative from Stable. It has also
affirmed its
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B+' and
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. Fitch also downgraded
the region's
National Long-term rating to 'A-(rus)' from 'A(rus)'. The
Outlook on the
National rating is Negative.
Kostroma region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds
have been affirmed
at 'B+' and downgraded to 'A-(rus)' from 'A(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kostroma's material direct risk, with
considerable
refinancing needs concentrated in 2015. The Negative Outlook
reflects increasing
refinancing pressure in view of liquidity risk, accompanied by a
potential
increase of interest payments. A weakening socio-economic
environment is also
putting a strain on the region's financials.
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to continue rising and to
reach 100% of
current revenue by end-2017. Direct risk rose in 2014 to
RUB15.9bn or 86% of
current revenue at end-2014 (2013: RUB11.7bn and 67%). This was
to fund a
widening deficit of 17.6% of total revenue (2013: deficit of
10.5%). We expect
the region's deficit to narrow by 2016, but to still represent
6%-8% of total
revenue.
A large part of Kostroma's debt is short-term, with 43% of total
direct risk
maturing in 2015 and a further 50% of outstanding debt due in
2016-2017. Fitch
expects the region's current balance for 2014-2016 to be in
negative territory,
leading to more capital market funding. Fitch believes the
region will be able
to attain the required funding in advance of the existing debt
maturity dates,
but with interest rates in 2015 expected to be at least double
their 2014
levels, refinancing and raising new debt will be significantly
more expensive.
Refinancing risk is partly mitigated by the region's reliance on
federal budget
loans, which accounted for 42% of direct risk at end-2014. We
believe maturing
federal budget loans are likely to be rolled over and that the
federal
government will likely provide additional grants to regional
budgets in 2015.
The region's 2014 budgetary performance deteriorated below
Fitch's expectations.
The operating balance declined to 0.2% of operating revenue in
2014, from a
sound 7.5% in 2013. This was caused by continued pressure on
opex and
lower-than-expected tax collection amid a tough economic
environment.
We expect operating performance in 2015-2017 will remain weak,
with an operating
balance at 2% of operating revenue and a negative current
balance due to
increasing interest expenses.
Medium
Kostroma's tax base has historically been modest, limiting its
self-financing
capacity. Fitch forecasts 4% contraction of national GDP in
2015, and believes
the region will also face a slowdown of economic activity, which
would lead to a
deterioration of its self-financing capacity.
However, weakening self-financing capacity is likely to be
mitigated by higher
federal transfers, which we expect to be 32% of operating
revenue in 2015-2017.
Such transfers, which averaged 30% of the region's operating
revenue in 2013 and
2014, helped improve the region's budgetary performance during
this period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The region's inability to curb growth of total indebtedness,
accompanied by
persistent refinancing pressure and a negative current balance,
would lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel:
+7 495 956 99
01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
