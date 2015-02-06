(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Assicurazioni
Generali SpA's (Generali) and its core subsidiaries' Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at 'A-' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB+'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Generali's senior and subordinated notes
at 'BBB+' and
'BBB-', respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that Generali's
operating
performance (in particular in the property and casualty
segments) will continue
to be strong and that the ongoing focus of the new management
will be to
preserve capital and reduce debt. Nonetheless, Fitch believes
that Generali's
capital is vulnerable to stress due to its substantial exposure
to Italian
sovereign debt and its high investment leverage. Furthermore,
Generali's
significant levels of goodwill and intangibles negatively affect
the quality of
its capital.
Generali's ratings are heavily influenced by the group's
exposure to Italian
sovereign debt (EUR56bn or 2.5x consolidated shareholders' funds
at end-9M14).
This exposure represents a large concentration risk and a
potential source of
volatility for capital adequacy. The group's exposure to Italian
sovereign debt,
which is to match domestic liabilities in Italy, is underlined
by the alignment
of Generali's IDR with Italy's 'BBB+' IDR.
Generali's insurance activities are internationally diversified,
including
significant operations in France and Germany. These operations
are not exposed
to either Italian investment risk or Italy's economic
environment and therefore
possess stronger credit characteristics. Fitch consequently
believes that the
group's ability to meet its policyholder obligations is superior
to the risk
expressed by its IDR, resulting in Generali's IFS rating being a
notch higher at
'A-'.
Generali's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) was
high at 35% at
end-2013. However, the group plans to further reduce financial
debt. Therefore,
Fitch expects the FLR to fall below 35% in the medium term.
Fixed-charge coverage (FCC) including unrealised and realised
gains and losses
was low at 4.1x in 2013. Fitch expects FCC to improve over time
as the group
deleverages and the new debt carries a lower coupon than the
existing
outstanding notes. Fitch also considers Generali to have high
financial
flexibility, as demonstrated for example, by the sale of
treasury shares to fund
the buy-out of Generali Deutschland's minorities and the
pre-funding activities
carried in 2013 and 2014.
Generali's Solvency I ratio was 160% at end-9M14, up from 141%
at end-2013. The
ratio already reflects the 7ppts negative effect from buying the
remaining 24%
of PPF Group's shareholding in Generali PPF Holding in December
2014, but not
the positive effect from the disposal of BSI. The sale of BSI is
part of
Generali's broad strategic plan to refocus on selected core
markets and
strengthen the group's solvency margin. The transaction is
expected to be
solvency accretive by 9ppts, although Generali made a small loss
of around
EUR113m, booked in 3Q14.
RATING SENSITIVITES
An upgrade of Generali's ratings is unlikely in the medium term
given the
group's large exposure to Italian government debt.
Nonetheless, an upgrade could occur if Generali's consolidated
Solvency I ratio
is consistently above 150% (end-9M14: 160%) and Italy's rating
is upgraded to
the 'A' category.
Generali's ratings could be downgraded if its consolidated
Solvency I ratio
falls below 120% on a sustained basis or its consolidated
financial leverage
ratio remains at or above 35% over the next 12-18 months
(end-2013: 35%).
Generali's ratings are also likely to be downgraded if Italy is
downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA:
IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Iard:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Vie:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Deutschland Holding AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Cosmos Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs-AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Lebensversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Central Krankenversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Espana, S.A. de Seguros Y Reaseguros
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Versicherung AG (Austria)
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali (Schweiz) Holding AG:
IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Generali's debt ratings are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR1bn 4.125% subordinated note affirmed at 'BBB'
Generali Finance BV
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
