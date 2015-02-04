(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 04 (Fitch) Amendments proposed by the
Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS) to rules governing the issuance of
covered bonds
put Singapore one step closer to an active covered bond market
which Fitch
Ratings expects to open as early as mid-2015. The changes, as
detailed in an MAS
consultation paper, will provide greater flexibility to covered
bond structures.
It further clarifies regulations including how assets can be
segregated, the
limit on liquid assets, and the calculation of the loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio for
mortgage assets.
Updated rules on the segregation of assets will allow the
covered bond issuing
banks to hold assets on balance sheet under a declaration of
trust. This
addresses a technical issue of payment ranking rights for
mortgage recoveries,
and will ensure covered bond holders have first ranking security
over defaulting
loan recoveries.
The MAS requirement remains for an issuer to provide legal
confirmation of the
ringfencing of assets, whether via an SPV or through declaration
of trust.
The MAS proposal to amend the rules regarding the 15% limit on
liquid assets by
allowing cash and equivalents up to 12 months of payment
obligations in a
covered bond programme, if enacted, will better enable
programmes to manage
liquidity levels where maturing covered bonds come due. This
would also be the
case where there is a time lag for when mortgage assets can be
substituted into
the cover pool.
This is especially true for the issuance of hard-bullet covered
bonds, where
there is no grace period to liquidate assets as part of the
terms of the bonds.
In some cases, a pre-maturity test is used to trigger the
collateralisation of
bonds maturing in the coming 12 months. The proposed rules will
give programmes
that issue hard-bullet bonds the ability to hold cash assets in
excess of the
15% limit to fund such maturing covered bonds.
Rules governing the 80% LTV limit for residential mortgages are
also proposed to
be tightened to specify that the limit applies at the point of
inclusion of the
loans into the cover pool. This means that loans with a current
LTV above 80%
due to changing property or loan values will not be removed from
the portfolio.
In addition, the portion above 80% for loans in such a
situation, will not be
counted towards the minimum overcollateralisation requirement.
Notably, all of
these loans, including those in excess of the limit, must still
be calculated
for the purpose of the 4% encumbrance limit on the proportion of
total bank
assets that can be pledged to covered bonds.
