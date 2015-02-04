(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 04 (Fitch) The rapid election of a new Italian president should enable the government and lawmakers to focus on institutional and economic reforms, Fitch Ratings says. Weak nominal growth prospects are a ratings weakness, and successfully implementing structural reforms that boost growth would support Italy's sovereign credit profile. Sergio Mattarella, the candidate proposed by Prime Minister and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, was sworn in as president on Tuesday. Mattarella, a constitutional court judge and former PD member, received 665 votes in Saturday's fourth round vote, well above the simple majority (505) needed from the electoral college at this stage. Renzi proposed Mattarella for the presidency on 29 January and his candidacy was backed by the PD and its coalition partner, the New Centre Right party (NCD). The quick and clear conclusion avoids the political volatility that has been a feature of Italian politics in recent years, creating uncertainty about governments' durability and capacity for structural reform. Renzi's unilateral decision to nominate Mattarella could create tensions within the coalition (lengthy negotiations were needed to secure NCD support) and with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. This latter party may now be less willing to support Renzi's constitutional and electoral reform proposals to permanently improve political stability. Policy choices may therefore continue to reflect bargaining between and within the major parties. In the year since it took office, the current government has made progress with structural reforms. At the end of last year, it implemented the first enabling laws for its Jobs Act, to increase labour market flexibility. Progress with reforms could boost business confidence and investment. However, structural reform typically improves growth potential only in the medium term, and the near-term economic outlook is fragile. Real GDP contracted during the first three quarters of 2014, despite modest fiscal and monetary stimuli implemented last year. Long-standing structural weaknesses have reduced potential growth, suggesting the boost in 2015 from lower oil prices, more recent ECB easing (including sovereign quantitative easing) and the weaker euro may be limited. Unemployment was 12.9% in December 2014, 0.3pp higher than December 2013, while inflation was minus 0.6% yoy in January, according to ISTAT. This implies only minimal nominal growth and a low revenue base for the budget, and confirms the downside risks to our forecast of a weak recovery (real GDP growth of 0.6%) in 2015. As we highlighted when we affirmed Italy's 'BBB+'/Stable in October 2014, without a return to GDP growth and large primary budget surpluses, the task of gradually reducing Italy's very high debt/GDP ratio will be more challenging. Contact: Gergely Kiss Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1425 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Douglas Renwick Senior Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1045 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Italy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.