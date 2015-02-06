(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn
British Arab Commercial Bank's (BACB) ratings.
The withdrawal follows the bank's decision to stop participating
in the rating
process, which means that Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Prior to withdrawal, BACB's ratings were
affirmed.
For the ratings rationale see "Fitch Affirms British Arab
Commercial Bank at
'BB'; Outlook Stable" dated 23 January 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook and
withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
