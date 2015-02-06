(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Seychelles' Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'
and 'BB-'
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Seychelles'
unsecured foreign currency bonds have also been affirmed at
'B+'. The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and the Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating drivers:
The rating balances Seychelles' recent default history, fairly
high public debt
burden, a large current account deficit and limited economic
diversification
against high level of GDP per capita and standards of
governance.
The current account deficit widened to an estimated 22% of GDP
in 2014, from
15.5% in 2013, albeit primarily financed by foreign direct
investment (FDI).
Imports rose sharply owing to a marked increase in public sector
wages, an
acceleration in private sector credit growth (to over 10% yoy in
July 2014) on
the back of government programmes to support lending to
households and SMEs, and
higher FDI. At the same time, foreign currency earnings weakened
as tourism
arrivals declined (1% yoy as of September 2014) and tuna exports
fell.
The current account deterioration resulted in a sharp
depreciation of the
Seychelles rupee (SCR) against the USD and the EUR, despite the
central bank
tightening monetary policy. The central bank increased
Treasury-bill issuance,
leading to a decline in reserve money by 6.7% yoy in September
2014 and higher
interest rates. In addition, the authorities tightened the
eligibility
requirements for the government's SME lending programme.
Monetary policy tightening negatively affected economic
activity. Real GDP
growth is likely to have slowed to 2.8% in 2014 from 5.3% in
2013, below the
projection of 3.7% in our August 2014 rating review. We forecast
real GDP growth
of 3% in 2015, in line with the IMF's and the Ministry of
Finance's projections.
With policy likely to remain tight, GDP growth this year will
depend on the
performance of the tourism sector which is, however, hampered by
a lack of
direct flights to Europe.
In Fitch's view, balance of payment pressures should gradually
ease in 2015 as
the monetary tightening, a freeze in public sector wages (which
will feed
through to private sector wage negotiations), and lower
commodity prices cut the
import bill. Recent figures suggest that import growth has
already started to
ease in 3Q14.
Despite a large current account deficit, Seychelles has been
able to build
foreign exchange reserves in line with IMF targets since the
2008
balance-of-payments crisis. This reflects its ability to attract
large FDI flows
(18% of GDP on average since 2008) into the tourism and hotel
sector. The
Central Bank of Seychelles took advantage of the favorable
balance of payment
backdrop in early 2014 to purchase USD24m more than planned,
taking gross FX
reserves to USD464m (33% of GDP) in December 2014. Increasing
reserves is
important for improving confidence in the currency, given the
large current
account deficit, and for providing a buffer to meet public
external debt
service, which has been rising since 2013.
Inflationary pressures have been contained despite the
depreciation of the
exchange rate. In December 2014, inflation declined to 1.4%,
from 4.3% a year
earlier. Lower oil and other commodity prices have helped in
this respect;
electricity prices are declining. Fierce competition in the
tourism sector has
also driven down prices in the sector.
General government debt was fairly high at 61.3% of GDP at
end-2014, compared
with the 'B' median of 46.5%. Fiscal performance was strong in
2014 as revenues
outperformed relative to budget, mainly owing to strong import
duty receipts.
Fitch estimates a primary surplus at SCR754m (4.1% of GDP) for
2014. However,
exchange rate depreciation meant the government debt/GDP ratio
was little
changed in 2014, despite the large primary surplus, as 63% of
government debt is
denominated in foreign currencies.
Given the weaker currency and higher interest payments the
authorities have
decided to increase the primary surplus targets for 2015 and
2016 to meet the
goal of reducing public debt below 50% of GDP by 2018. Fitch
projects primary
surpluses of 4.2% of GDP in 2015 and 2016, and for public debt
to gradually
decline to 52.4% of GDP by 2016.
The Central Bank of Seychelles and the Ministry of Finance have
decided to issue
medium-term Treasury bonds (2-5 years), supplemented if
necessary by Treasury
bills. The establishment of a yield curve and a money market at
longer
maturities should improve the depth of the financial markets.
Fitch expects
financial stability will benefit from on-going reforms to the
liquidity
management framework.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well-balanced. However, the main
factors that could
lead to a positive rating action are:
- A reduction in external vulnerability through a narrowing in
the current
account deficit and accumulation of foreign exchange reserves
-Continued reduction in public-sector debt in line with the
government's
medium-term fiscal plan
-Establishing a track record of moderate inflation and greater
confidence in the
flexible exchange rate regime to absorb shocks without
threatening price and
financial stability
-Sustained GDP growth, particularly if underpinned by continuing
structural
reforms, to improve the business environment and diversify the
economy
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action
are:
- Balance of payment pressures leading to falls in foreign
exchange reserves and
increases in external debt ratios
- A prolonged period of macroeconomic instability
- Deterioration in the general government balance, for example,
caused by
relaxation of expenditure control or unexpected expenditures
related to the
state-owned enterprises
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are based on the assumption as follows:
Despite recent diversification, Seychelles' main tourism market
remains Europe,
and especially eurozone countries (France and Germany). Fitch
expects eurozone
growth to gradually recover to 1.1% in 2015 from 0.8% in 2014.
Seychelles' current account payments are dependent on commodity
prices, and
especially oil. Fitch has revised its forecast for oil prices to
USD70-80/barrel
in 2015 and 2016, from USD95-USD108 at the time of the previous
rating review in
August 2014.
Fitch's current judgement is that the authorities will continue
to maintain
fiscal discipline in a way consistent with their debt reduction
targets.
