(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed the 'A(idn)'
Long-Term National Ratings and 'F1(idn)' Short-Term National
Ratings of four
Indonesian regional development banks - PT Bank Pembangunan
Daerah Riau Kepri
(Bank Riau Kepri), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung's (Bank
Lampung), PT Bank
Pembangunan Daerah Maluku (Bank Maluku) and PT Bank Sulut (Bank
Sulut). The
Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of the
commentary.
'A' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of low
default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However,
changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for
timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial
commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
The National Ratings of Bank Riau Kepri, Bank Lampung, Bank
Maluku and Bank
Sulut reflect Fitch's view that the banks are important to the
regional
governments to support development of the local economies. Based
on their
regional significance, Fitch expects potential, but limited,
support from the
central government even though they are of lower systemic risk
compared with
other large banks in Indonesia.
As Indonesia's new government focuses on the economic growth of
its regions,
regional development banks would play an increasingly important
role in
financing economic activities. At the same time, the financial
sector regulator
OJK has asked the regional development banks to increase their
capital to more
than IDR1trn by 2018 (an increase of 47%-76% of their current
levels, except
Bank Riau Kepri, which already exceeds that level) to strengthen
their capital
positions.
OJK has also implemented a new regulation that requires regional
development
banks to make more loans to non-civil servants, particularly
micro loans, with a
target of such loans making up at least 20% of their loan
portfolios by 2018.
Aggressive growth in higher-risk segments would pressure the
banks' asset
quality and their standalone financial strengths due to their
lack of experience
in underwriting private-sector micro loans. However, the growth
in micro loans
is unlikely to alter Fitch's view on the banks' importance to
their respective
regional governments. Loans to non-civil servants (excluding
government
projects) represent about 4%-7% of these banks' loan portfolios.
The four regional development banks have all maintained adequate
capitalisation,
with Fitch core capital ratios at 14%-19%, and sustained
stronger recurring
operating profitability than their larger national peers due to
their strong
interest margins as a result of their higher lending yields and
lower funding
cost. The banks all experienced some deterioration in asset
quality in 2014. The
deterioration is most visible in Bank Sulut where strong loan
growth during
2009-2014 and losses related to a natural catastrophe in North
Sulawesi led the
NPL ratio to increase sharply to 2.4% at end-3Q14 from just 0.5%
at end-3Q13.
Nevertheless, the banks' asset quality should all be manageable
due to their
primary focus on lending to low risk civil servants.
Bank Maluku suffered a one-time investment securities loss
related to a
fraudulent reverse repo transaction, where its counterparty was
unable to make
payment as agreed. The loss was fully provided for in 2014 and
resulted in a
slight decrease of in the bank's Tier 1 capital ratio to 15% at
end-November
2014 as profit was able to cover most of the loss. The loss
exposes weakness in
management quality and risk management among small regional
banks, which could
continue to constrain their standalone financial strengths.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the
regional governments'
and central government's ability and/or propensity to provide
extraordinary
financial support to such regional development banks. However,
Fitch believes
this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium term.
Deterioration in the
banks' standalone financial profiles is unlikely to impact their
National
Ratings, given the regional governments' majority ownership in
and potential
support to these banks.
Upside potential for the banks' National Ratings may arise from
the banks'
standalone profiles should they successfully close the gap with
their larger
Indonesian peers in terms of the size of operations and assets,
while
maintaining sound asset quality records, high core
capitalisation and healthy
profitability with predominantly low-cost funding bases.
However, it is unlikely
in the near to medium term that these banks would be able to
close the gap with
their largest peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and RATING SENSITIVITIES- DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds are
the same as their
National Long-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria.
Any changes in the
National Long-Term Ratings would also affect these issue
ratings.
The full list of rating actions follows:
Bank Riau Kepri
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Bank Lampung
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A (idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond 2012 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Bank Maluku
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Bank Sulut
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond 2014 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Julita Wikana (National Ratings for Bank Riau Kepri and Bank
Maluku)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for Bank Lampung and Bank
Sulut)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "National Scales Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.