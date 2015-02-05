(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 05 (Fitch) Limits on mortgage lending announced
by the Central
Bank of Ireland last week are positive for the health of the
banking system in
the long term as they should support more sustainable and
prudent lending by
Irish banks, Fitch Ratings says. But in the short term credit
demand and supply
may be lower, which could slow loan growth recovery, house price
growth and
recoveries on non-performing loans. Reducing high levels of
impaired loans
remains a key challenge for the banks.
Irish house price growth was among the highest in the world at
end-3Q14, at 15%
yoy and 24% in Dublin due to an improved Irish economy and
increased credit
availability. We had already considered the CBOI's limits in our
overall house
price expectations for 2015: we forecast price growth to slow to
4%, partly
because the high numbers of cash buyers last year is likely to
fall. Around half
of residential property transactions were in cash in 3Q14,
according to the
IMF's January report. In addition, an overhang of borrowers with
debt issues
remains, which could lead to repossessions adding supply to the
market. But
supply constraints are likely to remain in areas such as Dublin,
supporting
modest house price appreciation.
The new mortgage regulation will dampen credit growth as fewer
borrowers are
able to meet the new requirements. Nevertheless, the higher
loan-to-value ratio
(LTV) cap for purchases up to EUR220,000 for first-time
borrowers should support
their ability to access credit. We have revised our mortgage
lending volume
growth expectations for Ireland in 2015 to 10%-15%, from 15%-20%
as a result of
the new regulations.
Slower house price growth may extend the time banks take to
resolve
non-performing loans and may reduce recoveries. Rising prices
are likely to
bring a portion of borrowers back to positive equity, giving
them incentives to
work with lenders to resolve arrears problems. Working through
the high levels
of impaired loans and ensuring restructures are sustainable is
an important
challenge for Irish banks. But we expect further reductions in
non-performing
loans in 2015, with restructurings and renegotiations remaining
important.
We also expect improvements in arrears in RMBS transactions as
existing cases
start to be resolved and the inflow of new arrears cases
lessens, although they
will remain high. It is likely that market-wide arrears will
continue to decline
in 2015 by 2pp to 15.9%.
In the longer term systemic risk for the banking system and
over-borrowing will
fall as borrowers adjust to the new rules. We expect the
loan-to-income ratio
(LTI) limit to be the more important cap on borrowing.
The Irish central bank announced new mortgage regulations on 27
January.
Owner-occupied mortgages for all new non-first-time buyers will
be subject to
limits of 80% LTV and 3.5x LTI. A maximum LTV of 90% will apply
to first-time
buyers of properties valued at up to EUR220,000, and amounts
above the limit
would be subject to the 80% LTV cap. Buy-to-let mortgages will
have a maximum
LTV cap of 70%. Exceptions to the rules for owner-occupied
properties will be
limited to less than 15% of the cumulative annual value of
loans.
