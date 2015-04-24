(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EU Bank Short-Term Ratings here LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says weakening government support will exert pressure on around 30 EU banks' Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) in 2Q15 despite improvements in intrinsic liquidity profiles at many banks across the sector. However, for a small number of the currently support-driven investment grade banks, liquidity profiles may be sufficiently strong for Short-Term IDRs to be unaffected, even if Long-Term IDRs are downgraded. Short-term IDRs reflect a bank's vulnerability to default in the short-term (up to 13 months) and are mapped to Long-term IDRs in accordance with a correspondence table under Fitch's criteria. The table has three crossover points where either of two Short-Term IDRs can be assigned for a given Long-Term IDR: 'A+', 'A-' and 'BBB'. Reductions in reliance on short-term wholesale funding and larger liquid asset buffers, complemented by more sophisticated liquidity risk management have improved many banks' liquidity profiles over the past several years. Basel III initiatives such as the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable funding ratio (NSFR), along often with other supervisory tools, complement banks' own tools and stress tests and mean that many banks' stand-alone funding and liquidity positions are becoming structurally more resilient than pre-crisis. Over time, therefore, it is becoming more likely that the higher of two Short-Term IDRs at crossover points will be assigned. Fitch's report 'EU Bank Short-Term Ratings: Weakening Sovereign Support Balanced By Reduced Risk Appetite and Structural/Regulatory Change' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.