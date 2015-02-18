(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 18 (Fitch) Capital markets revenues at the five largest U.S. banks were down substantially in the fourth quarter of 2014 (4Q'14) while the strong M&A environment buoyed advisory revenues, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. Fixed Income Currency and Commodities (FICC) accounted for 37% of total investment banking revenues in aggregate during the 4Q'14, down from 47% in 3Q'14 and 44% year-over-year as low volatility took its toll on client activity levels and spreads. The Goldman Sachs Group showed the largest decline in FICC revenues on a quarterly and year-over-year basis, while J.P. Morgan was the sole outlier, increasing its market share and grabbing more than 26% of overall capital markets revenue in the final quarter of the year. 'While a strong M&A environment has been helpful in offsetting some of the declines in FICC, capital markets revenues are still key,' said Justin Fuller, Senior Director. A combination of structural factors, like evolving regulation and restrictive capital requirements, and cyclical factors, like low interest rates and volatility, point to more of the same in the next few quarters, even as the environment remains conducive to M&A. Four of the five U.S. Global Trading and Universal Banks (Bank of America, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley) saw stronger advisory revenues in 4Q'14, while Citigroup experienced a decline. The overall trend is likely to continue as M&A backlogs remain strong, and could boost debt and equity underwriting revenues as well. The full report, 'U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 4Q'14,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-268-2057 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60606 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 4Q14 (FICC Remains Challenging, Advisory a Bright Spot) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.