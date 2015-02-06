(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BNP Paribas'
(BNPP;
A+/Stable/a+) 4Q14 and FY14 results demonstrate the group's
healthy earnings
generation as the bank managed to maintain a stable Basel III
common equity Tier
1 (CET1) ratio yoy at 10.3% despite hefty fine expenses in 2Q14.
However, we
believe that the bank will continue to face challenges in
improving its
profitability as revenue in most of its core retail businesses
remain under
pressure. BNPP's ability to generate strong earnings, which
benefits from its
diversified company profile, underpins its Viability Rating
(VR), and failure to
maintain robust profitability and retain earnings could put the
VR under
pressure. The results have no immediate effect on BNPP's
ratings.
BNPP reported EUR2.3bn 4Q14 pre-tax profit, adjusted for charges
of EUR11m for
changes to the fair value of own debt and EUR297m for goodwill
impairment of its
main subsidiary in Italy, BNL, and EUR50m of additional costs
related to the
2Q14 comprehensive settlement with the US authorities. Adjusted
pre-tax profit
was up 28% yoy and down 8% qoq (excluding the charge related to
the
comprehensive settlement with the US authorities in 4Q13 and
3Q14). BNPP
generated a 7.7% return on equity in 2014 excluding these
litigation costs.
Revenue in BNPP's specialised businesses and in businesses
outside its home
markets continued to be resilient, partly boosted by bolt-on
acquisitions in
2014 (BGZ in Poland, DAB in Germany and Laser in Europe).
Nonetheless, we
believe that pressure on revenue from its core retail markets is
likely to
persist, mainly in France and Italy, which together contributed
around a quarter
of the group's earnings in 2014. Additional regulatory costs,
which the bank
estimates at about EUR500m per year, will also weigh on
profitability. However,
the bank has increased its costs savings target by EUR200m to
EUR3bn for FY16
(EUR1.8bn achieved at YE14).
In line with our expectations, BNPP's revenue from its French
and Italian retail
business was under pressure in 4Q14, down 2% yoy in both
countries. This was due
to lower interest rates and a continued loan portfolio decline
in Italy. Lending
volumes in France stabilised after falling for several quarters,
although we do
not expect a material rise in lending as economic growth
prospects for the
country remain weak. Nonetheless, returns continued to be
satisfactory in 4Q14
(20% on an annualised basis), helped by still low loan
impairment charges (LICs;
30bp of customer loans in 4Q14 on an annualised basis), for
which we do not
anticipate any material rise. LICs slightly decreased in Italy
(167bp of
customer loans in 4Q14 on an annualised basis versus around
180bp in 9M14), but
BNL will not return to more adequate profitability until these
have
significantly abated. BNL posted a small EUR3m pre-tax profit in
4Q14 (EUR23m in
2014).
BNPP's corporate and investment bank, which includes its capital
markets and
corporate banking activities, saw mixed results. In capital
markets, BNPP's
fixed income business revenue was up 9% yoy at constant exchange
rates and was
more resilient than its US global trading and universal bank
peers, which
experienced a decline in fixed income trading in the quarter.
Foreign exchange
sales and trading and bond issues were the main drivers of the
increase. Revenue
in the equities and advisory business (down 31% yoy compared
with a solid 4Q13
and 19% qoq) suffered from lower client activity in structured
products, which
BNPP particularly relies on as its cash equities business is
more modest than at
larger players.
In corporate banking, the bank's profitability continued to be
supported by low
LICs but revenue was flat yoy. The business generated EUR405m
pre-tax profit in
4Q14, up 65% yoy but down 3% qoq as BNPP released EUR68m from
LICs in 3Q14.
Revenue growth continued to be driven mainly by Asia, as
contribution from the
energy and commodity sector in Europe, which is an important
sector for BNPP,
declined. We expect BNPP to continue to report satisfactory cost
efficiency in
corporate banking (53% cost-income ratio in 4Q14 and FY14).
BNPP continued to post robust recurring pre-tax profit in its
investment
solutions business, at EUR521m in 4Q14. Revenue was up 2% yoy at
constant
exchange rates in 4Q14 as contribution from the securities
services (+10% yoy)
and the insurance businesses (+1% yoy) more than offset a
decline in wealth and
asset management (-2% yoy). Net new money (NNM) inflows
returned to more modest
levels after an uptick in 3Q14. They amounted to EUR1.8bn in
4Q14, with a
positive contribution from wealth management and insurance more
than offsetting
outflows in asset management (EUR1.5bn outflows). We believe
that it will remain
challenging for BNPP to deliver on its strategy to attract
EUR40bn of NNM in
asset management and around EUR70bn in private banking by 2016.
BNPP's fully-applied Basel III CET1 ratio rose by 20bp qoq to
10.3% at end-4Q14,
largely due to earnings retention as risk-weighted assets grew
by EUR7bn qoq.
BNPP announced that it would resume issuing Tier 1 instruments
in 2015 (around
EUR0.5bn per year). BNPP's Basel III leverage ratio was 3.6% at
end-2014, and
included around 0.35 percentage points of additional Tier 1
instruments that are
not Basel III compliant. BNPP's ability to maintain its CET1
ratio during 2014
despite the fine related to US sanctions underlines its healthy
earnings
generation. However, we consider the bank's CET1 ratio target of
above 10% less
ambitious than some of its main peers'. Failure to maintain
capitalisation in
line with peers would place the ratings under pressure.
We believe that reaching total loss-absorbing capital (TLAC)
requirements,
although final rules are not finalised yet, might be more
challenging for BNPP
than for banks that started earlier to issue hybrid capital
instruments or for
those with holding company structures. According to first
estimates by BNPP, a
16% TLAC minimum ratio (excluding G-SIB and conservation
buffers) would require
the bank to issue EUR34bn of additional TLAC-eligible
instrument, assuming that
senior unsecured debt up to 2.5 percentage points of
risk-weighted assets is
eligible for inclusion in TLAC.
BNPP also published its liquidity coverage ratio for the first
time, which stood
at 114% at end-2014. The ratio benefits from the bank's
utilisation of the ECB's
TLTRO, where BNPP obtained EUR14bn, and we expect that part of
this funding will
be used in the bank's businesses. Nevertheless, we expect the
group to
comfortably meet regulatory liquidity requirements.
