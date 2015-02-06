(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-'
and 'A'
respectively. The issue ratings on Poland's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds are also affirmed at 'A-' and 'A' respectively.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed
at 'AA-' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
The ratings are supported by strong economic fundamentals,
including a credible
macroeconomic framework. Membership to the EU underpins
political stability and
institutional strength. Government debt (49% of GDP in 2014) is
in line with
peers' median (49%) and its fiscal deficit is narrowing. The
ratings are
constrained by high levels of external debt and refinancing
needs. GDP per
capita is lower than peers' median.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Poland's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:-
In 2014, real GDP grew 3.3%, up from 1.7% in 2013, supported by
domestic demand
in the context of high job creation (unemployment rate down at
8% at end-2014
from 10% a year ago), low inflation (0.1% on average in 2014)
and easing
monetary policy. Fitch expects real GDP will continue to grow at
around 3% per
year in 2015 and 2016 as domestic demand continues to expand, a
new EU fund
cycle (EUR105.8bn or 26% of 2014 GDP) for 2014-2020 starts and
as European
economies (75% of exports, 25% to Germany) gradually improve.
Fitch expects the general government deficit will narrow to 2.8%
of GDP in 2015,
from 3.2% in 2014, and remain below the 3% threshold in the
medium-term,
allowing Poland to exit from the European Union Excessive
Deficit Procedure.
Fiscal tightening is driven by accelerating GDP growth,
increased tax compliance
and VAT receipts and by the Stabilising Expenditure Rule to cap
growth in
government spending.
Fitch expects gross general government debt to remain stable at
49% of GDP up to
2016, consistent with narrowing budget deficits. A one-off
transfer of pension
funds' assets to the social security fund contributed to a
marked decline in
debt relative to 2013 (56% of GDP). This development is
rating-neutral as
unfunded future pension liabilities have increased by an equal
amount. The
transfer also led to an increase in the share of non-residents
and FX in the
central government debt, to 58% and 35%, respectively, in 2014
from 52% and 30%
in 2013. Authorities aim to bring it back to previous level in
the medium-term.
Fitch expects the current account deficit to gradually widen to
2.3% of GDP up
to 2016 from 1.7% of GDP in 2014 as strong domestic demand
supports growth in
imports. Falling oil prices will contribute to an improvement of
1% of GDP in
the trade balance. Net external debt is set to slowly decline to
34% of GDP up
till 2016 (from 38% in 2013) but to remain high relative to 'A'
peers' median
(-11.9% of GDP in 2014). Poland has renewed its flexible credit
line with the
IMF (USD23bn or 4.3% of GDP) in January 2015 and will continue
to treat it as a
precautionary buffer against financial market volatility.
The recent removal of the euro/Swiss franc (CHF) exchange rate
ceiling and,
consequently, the depreciation in the Polish zloty (PLN -13%
against the CHF)
highlighted the exposure of households to the PLN/CHF rate.
About 37% of total
mortgages, or 9% of GDP, are CHF-denominated. Part of the
negative impact will
be offset by lower interest rates on CHF loans and potential
support from banks
to affected customers. Assuming no further depreciation in the
PLN, the negative
impact on households' consumption will be limited.
The PLN/CHF depreciation also affected Polish banks through
margin calls
(related to currency swaps to fund CHF loans) and an increase in
risk-weighted
assets. Measures adopted by banks to soften the impact of the
weaker PLN, such
as lower currency spreads related to FX mortgages and
lengthening of debt
maturities, could weaken their performance in 2015. Polish banks
are generally
strong, well-capitalised and liquid, which will help absorb the
shock. In 3Q14,
the core tier 1 capital ratio for Polish banks was 13.7% on
average and the
loan-to-deposit ratio was 105%. Fitch expects a potential rise
in non-performing
loans should be manageable, assuming no further material
depreciation in the
currency.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
could, individually or collectively, trigger positive rating
action:
- A more marked reduction in external debt ratios
-Sustained convergence of incomes towards EU and 'A' category
medians
-Greater confidence that a track record of low budget deficit is
being
established
The following risk factors that could individually or
collectively, trigger
negative rating action:
- A pronounced fiscal loosening that endangers the achievement
of medium-term
budget deficit and debt reduction targets
- Prolonged weak economic performance, resulting either from
external or from
domestic shocks that halts income convergence or endangers the
stability of
public finances
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that fiscal policy will be conducted in line with
the goal of
exiting the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure by the 2015
deadline and,
subsequently, by the Stabilising
Expenditure Rule.
Fitch assumes Poland's main economic partners in the eurozone
will benefit from
a gradual economic recovery with eurozone real GDP growing 1.5%
by 2016, up from
0.9% in 2014. Our base case is for the eurozone to avoid
prolonged deflation.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
