(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'A+' to
Westpac Banking Corporation's (Westpac, AA-/Stable) CNY1.25bn
Basel-3 compliant
Tier-2 instrument, due to be issued on 9 February 2015.
The fixed rate notes are direct, unsecured and subordinated. Its
final maturity
is 9 February 2025, although an earlier redemption in February
2020 and each
interest payment date thereafter is possible, subject to prior
written approval
by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The
notes include a
non-viability clause and will qualify as regulatory Tier-2
capital for Westpac.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES
The instrument is classified as subordinated debt and is rated
one notch below
Westpac's Viability Rating (VR) of 'aa-' to reflect its
below-average recovery
prospects compared to senior unsecured instruments. The notes
would convert to
equity in part or in full should APRA notify Westpac in writing
that without the
conversion or a public sector capital injection, Westpac would
become
non-viable. The notes would be written off in part or in full
should Westpac be
unable to convert the notes to equity within five business days
of the trigger
event date. No additional notching from the VR for
non-performance is applied as
the VR already captures the point of non-viability. Under
Fitch's methodology,
the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit.
Westpac's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same
considerations that might affect the bank's VR (see Rating
Action Commentary
dated 17 June 2014).
This issue is the second Basel-3 compliant Tier-2 instrument by
an Australian
bank into the Dim Sum bond market within the first six weeks of
2015. The
issuance reflects the growing importance of the Dim Sum market
as well as the
Australian banks' desire to diversify their funding sources and
investors.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities",
dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.