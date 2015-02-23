(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT Federal International Finance's (FIF;
AAA(idn)/Stable) senior
unsecured debt programme of up to IDR10trn a National Long-Term
Rating of
'AAA(idn)' and a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. Fitch
has also
assigned ratings to the proposed senior unsecured bonds, as
follows:
- bonds with maturity of three years assigned National Long-Term
Rating of
'AAA(idn)'
- bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term
Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
The bond issue will be up to IDR3trn in size, which will be used
to support the
company's business growth. The bonds are the first tranche to be
issued under
the new programme.
'AAA' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its National Rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as FIF's National
Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that FIF will receive
support from its
parent, PT Astra International Tbk (AI), in time of need. This
is based on FIF's
significant contribution to AI's core motorcycle business and
the parent's
almost 100% ownership of FIF. As an integral part of AI's
motorcycle business
chain, FIF has an important role in providing direct financing
services for the
purchase of Honda motorcycles produced by Astra Honda Motor
(AHM), a 50-50 joint
venture between AI and Honda Motor Company Ltd (A/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in FIF's National Ratings would affect the issue
ratings.
There is no rating upside for FIF's National Ratings as it is
already at the top
of the scale.
A significant drop in contribution from FIF to AI would result
in negative
rating action. A significant decline in AI's ownership and any
deterioration in
its performance or support would also exert downward pressure on
the ratings of
FIF, although Fitch considers this prospect to be remote in the
foreseeable
future, given the importance of FIF to AI's and Astra Honda
Motor's core
motorcycle business.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, ""Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12
December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
