(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
assigned PT Reasuransi
Internasional Indonesia (Reindo) a National Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating of 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Reindo's solid market franchise in the
Indonesian
reinsurance industry, healthy operating performance and state
ownership support,
which Fitch views as credit positive. The rating also factors in
the reinsurer's
high business concentration risk in the catastrophe-prone
market.
Reindo is currently undergoing a merger with another state-owned
company, PT
Asei Reasuransi Indonesia, as part of the government's plan to
enhance the
sector's reinsurance capacity. Notwithstanding the ongoing
merger, Fitch expects
the company to improve its capital strength to support future
business expansion
and its ability to absorb adverse shocks.
Reindo is wholly owned by the Indonesian government and is the
largest domestic
reinsurer with an overall market share of 34% by gross premiums
at end-2013. Its
overall market scale is however, considered to be small given
that the majority
of the national reinsurance premiums are ceded to offshore
reinsurers. The
domestic reinsurance sector is generally constrained by a
limited capital base
and high catastrophe exposure.
Reindo's operating performance has been consistently sound over
the last five
years, underpinned by steady premium growth, favourable
investment returns and
stable bottomline underwriting margins. Its combined ratio
(aggregate of the
life and non-life incurred loss and expense ratio) remained
stable below 100%
over the last five years.
The company's investment mix is prudent and highly liquid, with
more than 70% of
invested assets in fixed-income securities, cash and deposits in
the last three
years. Reindo's exposure to risky assets such as stocks and
properties is very
low relative to its capitalisation.
Reindo's capitalisation as measured by the risk-based capital
ratio (RBC) stood
at 149% as at end-September 2014 and is above the regulatory
minimum of 120%.
The company's consolidated leverage was 54% as at end-September
2014, due to the
IDR359bn outstanding debt in its immediate holding company, PT
Reasuransi Umum
Indonesia, which received the amount as a loan from the
government to resolve
liquidity issues in 1995. The loan repayment structure has yet
to be clarified.
Nonetheless, Fitch expects Reindo's capitalisation and leverage
to improve,
supported by ongoing surplus growth and consistent capital
injections from the
government over the last five years.
While growth prospects remain attractive, Fitch expects Reindo's
business risk
exposure to increase significantly following recent regulatory
changes to
encourage optimisation of domestic reinsurance capacity. The
agency believes
that it is vital for Reindo to constantly improve its risk
management practices
and technical modelling capabilities to better manage increased
risk
accumulation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include:
- sustained improvement in its capitalisation with RBC ratio
above 180% and
consolidated financial leverage below 40% and
- improvement in its market position and maintenance of
operating profitability
with combined ratio consistently below 100%.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include:
- significant deterioration in its credit profile in terms of
market franchise,
financial performance and capitalisation relative to its
business profile, with
combined ratio above 105% or RBC ratio below 140% for a
prolonged period, or
- weakening of perceived government support or a downgrade of
the rating on the
Indonesian sovereign (BBB-/Stable).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.