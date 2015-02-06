(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) The adoption of a law cutting the
number of French
regional governments clarifies how their debt will be treated
but changes to the
regions' budgetary frameworks remain under discussion. This will
be a key driver
of the credit impact of current reforms, Fitch Ratings says.
French local and regional governments (LRGs) are experiencing
their
widest-reaching overhaul in more than three decades. On 27
January the French
Senate adopted, at the first reading, the law on the Nouvelle
Organisation
Territoriale de la Republique (NOTRe). This will see the number
of French
regions reduced to 13 from 22 from 1 January 2016, via mergers
of some
neighbouring regions. The reforms aim to give the new larger
regions a bigger
role in economic development compared with other French local
and regional
governments (departments and municipalities).
Article 37 of the law specifies that the merged regions will
fully assume all
the debt obligations of their constituent regions. With the
agreement of all
parties, some adjustments are possible. However, we think that
in most cases
debt will be serviced under existing terms until maturity.
This is in line with the supportive institutional and
administrative framework
for French subnationals, which makes debt servicing a compulsory
spending
priority and is a credit strength.
Two Fitch-rated French regions are affected by the
amalgamations. The region of
Picardy will merge with the region of Nord-Pas-de-Calais, and
the region of
Midi-Pyrenees will merge with the region of
Languedoc-Roussillon.
Although the law now provides clarity on how debt will be
treated in the medium
term, our full assessment of the mergers will depend on details
of the wider
reforms and their implications for the regions' budgetary
profiles. The French
Assembly will discuss the Decentralisation Act III through this
year, and full
implementation may be slow. It is possible that the planned
mergers will not be
complete by next year.
Larger regions may achieve economies of scale and improved
bargaining power with
suppliers but this may take time. In the short-term new regional
governments may
choose to maintain or increase spending in areas such as
employee compensation
and benefits for political reasons.
It is not clear how far revenue flexibility might be increased,
for example by
giving the regions more powers over taxation. Operating revenues
are mainly
based on non-modifiable taxes and transfers. These have been
under pressure due
to sluggish growth (we forecast real GDP growth of 0.8% in
France this year) and
a sharp drop in state grants as the central government attempts
to balance
France's public finances. Transfers to LRGs will fall by 20% in
2015-2017,
although most of the decline will be felt by municipalities and
departments.
Declining operating revenue driven by state transfer cuts, and
the consequent
weakening of its financial profile, was one reason we downgraded
Picardy to 'A+'
from 'AA-' in December 2014. In the same month, we downgraded
the Midi-Pyrenees
to 'AA' from 'AA+', in line with the action taken on the French
sovereign. We
expect Midi-Pyrenees' operating margin to decline in 2015-2017,
but it will
remain considerably higher than that of Picardy. The Outlook on
both ratings is
Stable.
