(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Croatia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB'
and 'BB+'
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Croatia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BB' and
'BB+' respectively. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB-'
and the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Croatia's Long-term IDRs reflects the
following factors:
Fiscal outcomes relative to targets have been affected by the
application of new
ESA 2010 accounting rules to Croatia's headline deficits and
debt. These were
not unexpected and have had only a marginal impact on deficits.
However, the
inclusion of two major state-owned enterprises in general
government accounts
has added an average 7.8 percentage points to gross general
government debt
(GGGD)/GDP over the period 2008-2013. Thus, GGGD rose to 75.7%
of GDP from 67.1%
as at end-2013. Conversely, the stock of government-guaranteed
debt has fallen
by a similar amount, leaving broader public sector debt more or
less unchanged.
Latest data indicates that more buoyant revenues, chiefly higher
VAT receipts,
more than offset upward pressure on expenditure and delivered an
estimated
general government deficit (GGD) of 5% of GDP for 2014,
marginally down from
5.2% in 2013, but above the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP)
target of 4.6%.
The fiscal policy framework for 2015-2017 is based on more
realistic
macroeconomic assumptions than in past years - growth is
expected to turn
positive in 2015 (+0.5%), rising to 1.5% by 2017 - and envisages
an appreciable
reduction in the GGD to 3.8% of GDP in 2015, 3.6% in 2016 and
2.3% in 2017.
These projected outcomes will continue to exceed EDP targets.
The authorities plan cuts in expenditure on pensions, public
sector pay,
healthcare and education to fulfil their commitments under the
EDP. However,
measures to attain these goals have yet to be specified in
detail, and may be
tempered by the forthcoming elections and the authorities' fear
of derailing a
weak economic recovery. Fitch therefore expects headline GGDs to
fall only
modestly to 4.5% of GDP in 2015 and 3.9% in 2016.
Concerted fiscal consolidation and accelerated structural
reforms would enhance
sovereign creditworthiness and help free up fiscal space for
better utilising
EUR12.5bn of pre-committed EU structural, cohesion and other
funds technically
available to Croatia in 2014-2020. At present, Croatia's
absorption rate of such
funds remains at the bottom of the league table for EU member
states, while the
approach of parliamentary elections in early-2016 suggests that
the pace of
structural reforms is likely to remain gradual in the near term.
Prolonged recession continues to impair the prospects for fiscal
consolidation
and public debt sustainability. Last year marked Croatia's sixth
consecutive
year of recession, albeit shallower (-0.5%) than 2013 (-1%), as
the economy
laboured under the twin pressures of private sector deleveraging
and fiscal
consolidation. More buoyant industrial production and retail
sales coupled with
an upturn in productivity point to a weak recovery in 2015
(+0.5%), with net
exports providing most of the impetus. However, the onset of
mild deflation
(Fitch is projecting minus 0.5% for 2015), suggests that nominal
GDP will remain
virtually unchanged in 2015.
Taking account of ESA 2010 revisions, Fitch estimates that
Croatia's GGGD ended
2014 at 81% of GDP. Fiscal financing needs are high at 20% of
GDP but so, too,
is fiscal financing flexibility. The bulk of fiscal financing
needs are met from
the domestic market, domestic borrowing costs have fallen to
historical lows and
cash reserves stand at 6.5% of GDP. Nonetheless, public debt
sustainability is
far from secure: debt/GDP is unlikely to peak until 2016, when
Fitch estimates
that it will be 88%, while weak fiscal outcomes and/or continued
recession could
easily undermine our base case.
The government has sought to alleviate the recent appreciation
of the Swiss
franc and its adverse impact on some HRK23.8bn (7% of GDP) of
CHF-pegged loans
held by households, fixing the HRK-CHF exchange rate at
historical levels for
one year and leaving the banks to bear the cost. While this move
will support
the household sector and potentially forestall more intense
deleveraging, it
will dent the profitability of the mainly foreign-owned banking
sector.
Croatia's per capita income is high relative to 'BBB' and 'BB'
peers,
contributing to greater debt tolerance, while the current
account has swung into
surplus to the tune of over 1% of GDP since 2013. These factors
are important
supports for the ratings. Still, Croatia remains highly
leveraged relative to
peers: net external debt (NXD) stood at over 60% of GDP at
end-2014, giving rise
to large gross external financing needs. Household, corporate
and bank
deleveraging have begun to make inroads into this debt stock,
but public
external borrowing remains significant.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and
downside risks to the
rating are evenly balanced. The main risk factors that could,
individually or
collectively, trigger negative rating action are:
- Significant fiscal slippage leading to escalating public
debt/GDP ratios
- Prolonged recession, potentially accompanied by deflationary
pressures, which
would further weaken the prospects of securing public debt
sustainability
- Increased contingent liabilities, or further crystallisation
of these
liabilities on the government's balance sheet.
Government-guaranteed debt
currently amounts to around 9% of GDP
Conversely, the following factors could, individually or
collectively, result in
positive rating action:
- Greater progress on deficit reduction in line with the EDP,
leading to a
declining public debt/GDP ratio over the medium term
- Clear signs of economic recovery, underpinned by further
structural reforms
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are based on the following key
assumptions:
Croatia's track record of monetary and exchange rate stability
remains intact,
minimising the risks to household, corporate and public sector
balance sheets,
all of which are heavily euroised.
