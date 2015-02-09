(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Standard
Bank plc's (SB
plc) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
and Short-term
IDR to 'F2' from 'F3' and removed them from Rating Watch
Evolving (RWE). The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The removal of RWE follows the completion of the sale of a 60%
stake in SB plc
to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC;
A/Stable/bb) on 1
February 2015. Although Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG;
BBB/Negative) will
retain a 40% stake in the bank, ICBC through relevant options
and puts could
acquire 100% ownership at a later date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
SB plc's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings now
reflect Fitch's view
of the high probability that support from ICBC would be provided
to its new
subsidiary in case of need. Fitch believes that timely liquidity
and capital
support would be provided by ICBC, as indicated in ICBC's
statement of support
for its subsidiary.
ICBC's ability to provide such support is indicated by its IDR,
which reflects
Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that
the Chinese
authorities will support ICBC in the event of stress. ICBC is
China's largest
bank and is one of the global systemically important banks.
The two-notch difference between the bank's and ICBC's Long-term
IDRs reflects
Fitch's opinion on the limited integration (operational and
managerial) and
synergies currently in place between SB plc and ICBC. This
considers SB plc's
evolving role and franchise as well as the influence we perceive
the minority
shareholder to still have on running SB plc. This opinion is
counterbalanced by
the likelihood that any support would likely be manageable given
SB plc's size
compared with its parent's and the high reputational risk for
ICBC if SB plc
were to default. The Stable Outlook on SB plc's Long-term IDR
mirrors that on
ICBC.
In line with our criteria, we have also upgraded the long-and
short-term senior
unsecured debt ratings of SB plc's USD2bn global medium term
note (MTN)
Programme to 'BBB+' (from 'BBB') and 'F2' (from 'F3') in line
with the issuer's
IDRs.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
view of SB
plc's strategic importance to ICBC or any change in the parent's
ability to
provide support. Our view on the latter is fully described in
"Fitch Affirms
China's 5 State Banks at 'A'; Outlook Stable, dated 24 November
2014 and
available on www.fitchratings.com.
KEY DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating (VR) to SB plc, which
would normally
act as the anchor rating for its subordinated and other hybrid
debt. However, in
this instance, the anchor rating for SB plc's subordinated debt
and subordinated
perpetual notes is ICBC's VR of 'bb' and the notching applied to
the debt
reflects our assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative loss severity risk profiles. SB plc's subordinated
dated debt rating of
'BB-' reflects one notch for loss severity. Perpetual notes'
rating of 'B+'
reflects one notch for loss severity and an additional notch for
non-performance
risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; off RWE; Outlook
Stable
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'; off RWE
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Global medium-term note programme for senior unsecured debt:
long-term rating
upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and short-term rating upgraded to
'F2' from 'F3'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BBB-'
Subordinated perpetual notes downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB'
