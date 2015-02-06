(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 06 (Fitch) The latest edition of Inside Credit features Fitch Ratings' study of corporate bond issue size and trading frequency. A sample study of five major U.S. corporate bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) underlying holdings shows that investment-grade corporate bond issues under $500 million trade significantly less frequently than larger issue bonds. 'The matter has specific importance for ETFs because they trade continuously, while the underlying bonds supporting the ETFs' prices do not. A wide mismatch can lead to ETFs trading at larger discounts or premiums to their underlying assets,' says Robert Grossman, Managing Director of Macro Credit Research. Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit include: -Strong start for US Credit Card ABS -China's reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut -Fitch Downgrades Petrobras -Can Russian oil and gas companies withstand low oil prices? -Macroeconomic concerns rise for Canadian banks -UK mortgage arrears continue to fall -Italy avoids political disruption but growth falters -Fitch revises down iron ore price assumptions -Irish mortgage caps reduce banks' new asset quality risks 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.