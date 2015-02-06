(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 06 (Fitch) The latest edition of Inside
Credit features Fitch
Ratings' study of corporate bond issue size and trading
frequency.
A sample study of five major U.S. corporate bond exchange-traded
funds (ETFs)
underlying holdings shows that investment-grade corporate bond
issues under $500
million trade significantly less frequently than larger issue
bonds.
'The matter has specific importance for ETFs because they trade
continuously,
while the underlying bonds supporting the ETFs' prices do not. A
wide mismatch
can lead to ETFs trading at larger discounts or premiums to
their underlying
assets,' says Robert Grossman, Managing Director of Macro Credit
Research.
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
-Strong start for US Credit Card ABS
-China's reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut
-Fitch Downgrades Petrobras
-Can Russian oil and gas companies withstand low oil prices?
-Macroeconomic concerns rise for Canadian banks
-UK mortgage arrears continue to fall
-Italy avoids political disruption but growth falters
-Fitch revises down iron ore price assumptions
-Irish mortgage caps reduce banks' new asset quality risks
