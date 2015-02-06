(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 06 (Fitch) Brazil's three largest private
banks reported
strong full-year 2014 results amid a very challenging
macroeconomic environment,
says Fitch Ratings. Good profitability, solid asset quality and
adequate
capitalization levels continue to support each of the banks'
rating levels,
Fitch added. The three banks include Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.
(Itau), Banco
Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco) and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
(Santander).
Drivers behind the 2014 results were lower credit costs, higher
fee income from
other services, the additional increases in Brazil's benchmark
SELIC rates and
lower competition from public sector banks.
Fitch's base expectation is that as Brazil's economy continues
to underperform,
a jump in credit costs and a contraction in business volume
could pressure these
banks' net interest margins and bring profitability ratios down.
This could be
partially offset by higher yields on investments in Brazilian
government
securities as the SELIC rate is now 12.25%, up from 11.5% as of
the end of the
third quarter.
Profitability remains strongest at Itau and Bradesco, and we
believe that these
two banks are likely to remain the most resilient of big three
banks within the
macro challenges. Santander's performance showed improvements in
several
categories in the fourth quarter, notably in asset quality, but
the bank
continues to lag its two closest peers in profitability.
Asset quality indicators have improved at all three banks in
part due to
conservative credit underwriting and the continued shift in the
product mix
toward lower risk segments. The banks made improvements in
impairment levels and
higher levels of reserve coverage; however, Fitch expects to see
some
deterioration in asset quality metrics during 2015 in both the
retail and
wholesale segments given the combination of high inflation, a
possible increase
in unemployment and sluggish loan demand due to high interest
rates.
Negative factors affecting the energy, construction and
commodities sectors will
also be headwinds. In addition to the potential economic impact
of the
Petrobras' 'Lava-Jato' scandal, an unlikely unfavorable decision
by the Supreme
Court decision related to past economic plans and the possible
rationing of
electricity due to the extremely low reservoir levels are also
concerns.
Loan loss reserve levels are comfortable, and capitalization
levels comfortably
exceed the minimum Basel III phase-in requirements.
Highlights of individual bank results are as follows:
Bradesco reported last week full-year adjusted net income of
BRL15.36 billion,
up nearly 26% year over year (yoy), resulting in an adjusted
return on average
equity (ROAE) of 20.1% and an adjusted return on average assets
(ROAA) of 1.6%.
The bank's expanded loan portfolio reached BRL455 billion, up
nearly 7% yoy.
Total regulatory capital ratio improved to 16.5%, and the Tier I
regulatory
ratio was 12.9%.
The bank reported its best ever efficiency ratio of 39.2% in
2014, also the best
among the domestic large private sector peers. Asset quality
metrics were strong
and showed further improvement with the over 90-day past due
loans to total
loans ratio returning to 3.5% and a 189% coverage of the over
90-day past due
loan amount.
Bradesco maintained its excess loan loss reserves (i.e. reserves
that are
constituted in addition to the minimum required by local
regulators) at BRL4.0
billion. Bradesco indicated expectations for loan growth of
5%-9% in 2015
(actual 2014 was 6.5%).
Itau reported a full-year recurring net income of BRL20.6
billion, up slightly
over 30% yoy, resulting in a recurring 12-month ROE of 24%.
Itau's expanded loan
portfolio reached BRL560 billion, up 9.8% yoy. The total
regulatory capital
ratio was 16.9% and the Tier I regulatory ratio was 12.5%.
Asset quality metrics showed further improvement as the over
90-day past due
loans to total loans ratio reached a very low 3.1%, the best
among direct
domestic private sector peers. Itau's excess loan loss reserves
cushion, reached
BRL6.2 billion, an increase by BRL1.1 billion in the period due
to macroeconomic
scenario and its potential impacts on specific sectors. Itau
indicated
expectations of loan growth in the 6%-9% range in 2015 (actual
2014 9.8%).
Banco Santander (Brasil) reported its managerial defined net
profit for
full-year 2014 of BRL5.850 billion, up almost 2% yoy, resulting
in an adjusted
ROAE (excluding goodwill) of 11.5% and an adjusted ROAA of 1.2%.
Santander's
expanded loan portfolio reached nearly BRL311 billion, up 11%
yoy.
The total regulatory capital ratio was 17.5% and the Tier I
regulatory ratio was
16.1%, the strongest ratio among the domestic large private and
public banks.
Asset quality metrics showed good improvement as the over 90-day
past due loans
to total loans ratio fell to 3.3% from 3.7% in the previous
quarter and year.
