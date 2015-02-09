(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Zagrebacka Banka
d.d.'s (ZABA) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb+' and
removed it from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The bank's Long-Term foreign
currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'BBB-' with a Stable
Outlook. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
ZABA's Long- and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating are based on
the potential
support available from its ultimate parent, UniCredit S.p.A.
(UC;
BBB+/Negative/bbb+). Fitch believes that UC continues to have a
strong
propensity to support ZABA given the importance of the Central
and Eastern
Europe (CEE) region to its strategy and would normally rate ZABA
one notch below
UC's IDR. However, ZABA's Long-term IDR is capped by the Country
Ceiling of
Croatia (BBB-). Croatia's Long-Term foreign currency IDR is
'BB'/Stable and the
Stable Outlook on ZABA's IDR mirrors that on the sovereign.
Fitch does not incorporate into ZABA's ratings any potential
support coming
directly from ZABA's direct owner, UniCredit Bank Austria AG
(UCBA,
A/Negative/bbb+). This is because UCBA's Long-term IDR currently
benefits from
Fitch's view of potential support from the Austrian sovereign
due to its
systemic importance. Fitch believes that the Austrian
authorities would probably
look to UC to provide support to its CEE subsidiaries before
allowing any
Austrian sovereign support to flow through to these entities.
Fitch also
considers its expectation of weakening sovereign support (for
more details see
'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on
Weakening
Support' at www.fitchratings.com) as well as the risk that any
potential
negative developments at UC could ultimately also result in
deterioration of
UCBA's standalone credit profile, weakening its ability to
provide support to
the CEE subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
ZABA's IDRs could be downgraded if (i) UC markedly changes its
CEE strategy,
resulting in a lower expectation of parent support for its
subsidiaries in the
region in general, and ZABA in particular; or (ii) Croatia's
Country Ceiling was
lowered. An upgrade of ZABA's Long-term IDR would require an
upward revision of
the Country Ceiling, which is unlikely at present given the
recent affirmation
of the sovereign rating with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The downgrade of ZABA's VR to the level of Croatia's Long-Term
foreign currency
IDR reflects Fitch's view of the high correlation between the
sovereign and the
bank's credit profile. The agency believes that ZABA's high
direct exposure to
the sovereign (around 27% of total balance sheet assets at
end-3Q14, or 180% of
its Fitch core capital), the broader operating environment, and
its marginal
geographical diversification mean that the bank would most
likely require
extraordinary liquidity and capital support in case of the
sovereign default.
Fitch has also taken into consideration the negative impact that
the
macroeconomic environment has had on the bank's credit profile,
in particular on
its asset quality. ZABA's VR continues to be supported by its
leading market
position, sound funding profile and adequate capitalisation,
although these do
not fully mitigate the above risks.
The prolonged period of economic recession has resulted in a
rapid inflow of
non-performing loans (NPLs), which rose to account for 17.8% of
total gross
loans at end-3Q14 from 4.0% at end-2008. In 2015, Fitch
envisages a further
moderate deterioration in the bank's loan quality despite
expecting a marginal
GDP yoy growth of 0.5%, because of the lag effect of the six
years of economic
recession on the loan book combined with subdued new lending.
ZABA's material
exposure to the troubled construction and real estate sectors,
high private
sector indebtedness and unemployment amplify the credit risks.
The expected
regulatory one-year fixing of the CHF/HRK exchange rate for
retail loan
repayments should somewhat mitigate new defaults, although
CHF-denominated
mortgages accounted for a relatively moderate 6.5% of ZABA's
total gross loans
at end-2014
ZABA's funding profile is its key rating strength. The bank
sources most of its
funding from customer deposits, while its wholesale funding is
obtained largely
from the parent bank. The stability of the deposit base is
underpinned by the
bank's strong customer deposit market share (around one quarter
of the system's
total at end-1H14), mostly from retail customers. The bank's
liquidity position
is comfortable. However, the liquidity buffer is predominantly
held in Croatian
government debt and thus is sensitive to sovereign stress.
Fitch views ZABA's capitalisation as adequate in view of the
challenging
operating environment, the bank's risk concentrations and only
moderate coverage
of outstanding NPLs. The loss absorption capacity is
substantial. If all NPLs
were covered with impairment reserves, the FCC ratio would drop
to 15.3 % at
end-3Q14.
ZABA's pre-impairment profitability has been relatively
resilient, which can be
attributed to its strong market franchise, large overall size
(cost
efficiencies) and extensive lending to the broader public
sector. However, the
bank has suffered from high loan impairment charges (LICs) and
continued private
sector deleveraging. In 2015, Fitch expects ZABA's profit to
drop due to likely
loan book contraction, elevated LICs and the sale of its
subsidiary,
Istraturist, in 2014. The one-year fixing of CHF/HRK exchange
rate will have a
limited negative impact on the bank's revenue and LICs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR is sensitive to the further deterioration in the
operating environment,
including that evidenced by a potential downgrade of the
sovereign. If growing
NPLs and reduced profitability lead to markedly higher pressure
on the bank's
capital, this could result in a downgrade of the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+', removed from RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.