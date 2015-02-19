(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 19 (Fitch) In a new special report, 'U.S.
Property/Casualty
Insurer Reserve Experience - Reserve Risk Versus Performance',
Fitch Ratings
reviewed longer-term statutory loss reserve risk and development
experience for
a group of 40 of the largest U.S. P/C insurers.
U.S. property/casualty insurers have benefited from nearly a
decade of stable
loss costs and favorable reserve development. Still, loss
reserve adequacy
remains a key source of uncertainty and potential capital
volatility for P/C
insurers. Inadequate reserves are typically a major contributing
factor in P/C
insurer insolvencies.
Reserve analysis centers on assessing the adequacy of current
balance sheet loss
reserves. Insurer reserving prowess is shown over the longer
term by the record
of reported favorable or unfavorable prior-period reserve
development.
Demonstration of consistent loss reserve adequacy or
redundancies is viewed
favorably in the rating process.
Fitch's analysis revealed considerable differences in company
reserving
performance on an accident year and calendar year basis. While
many companies
reported long-term favorable development on average, a smaller
group experienced
average deficiencies.
The report compares reserve risk across this group of insurer's
based on reserve
volatility measures used in Fitch's Prism stochastic capital
model as well as
reserve mix by product segment, highlighting relative exposure
to longer tail
liabilities. Companies also have varying reserve leverage
metrics, which
influences the effect that changes in reserve estimates have on
reported capital
and surplus.
For the group, Fitch measured average annual reported reserve
development since
2004 based on the change in accident year loss ratio from
original estimates and
calendar year reserve development as a percentage of total
reserves. Companies
with reserve profiles viewed as riskier due to a concentration
in longer tail
liability segments reported the most favorable reserve
experience over the
period, including: The Doctors Companies, Markel Corporation and
Proassurance
Corporation.
The full report U.S. Property/Casualty Insurer Reserve
Experience - Reserve Risk
Versus Performance' dated Feb. 19, 2015, is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'
under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Loss Reserve Adequacy'
(September 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Property/Casualty
Insurer Reserve
Experience (Reserve Risk Versus Performance)
here
U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Loss Reserve Adequacy
here
