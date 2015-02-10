(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today there is
no immediate
impact on the ratings of Chinese homebuilder China Overseas
Grand Oceans Group
Ltd (COGO; BBB/Stable) following its warning on 6 February 2015
that its
consolidated net profit for 2014 is likely to fall about 60%
from 2013's
HK$3.14bn.
Although the company's net profit is likely to shrink, it still
managed to post
a 5% increase in contracted sales in 2014 to HKD18bn. This is
despite weak
market conditions in China, especially in certain Tier 3 cities,
where there was
over supply. Its 2014 contracted sales by gross floor area (GFA)
rose 13% to
1.85m sqm, but the average selling price fell 7% to HKD9,763 per
sqm.
COGO's financial metrics remain sufficient for its standalone
'BB' credit
profile. As of June 2014, its ratio of net debt to net adjusted
inventory was
35% and Fitch expects the ratio of contracted sales to total
debt to be around
1x for 2014. Fitch expects its EBITDA margin to have weakened to
around 24% for
2014, due to limited contribution from projects in Beijing and
Guangzhou. COGO's
liquidity remains sufficient - it had HKD8.6bn cash, HKD1.5bn
restricted cash
and HKD2.9bn unused committed bank credit facilities as at
end-June 2014.
COGO's rating is based on a top-down approach; it is rated one
notch down from
its parent China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI;
BBB+/Stable). COGO's
standalone 'BB' credit profile is limited by its relatively
small scale, short
track record of around three years in Tier 3 cities and weaker
margins, which
reflect the low average selling price (ASP) in Tier 3 cities.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for COGO,
please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms
Overseas Grand
Oceans at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable", dated 2 April 2014, available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
