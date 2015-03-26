(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Overseas Grand
Oceans Group Ltd's (COGO) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB' with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed COGO's foreign-currency
senior unsecured
rating and China Overseas Grand Oceans Finance II (Cayman)
Limited's
foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'
COGO's rating is based on a top-down approach; it is one notch
down from its
parent China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI; BBB+).
The standalone
profile of COGO is in the 'BB' rating category - it is limited
by its relatively
small scale, short track record of around three years in Tier 3
cities and
weaker margins reflecting the low average selling price (ASP) in
Tier 3 cities.
The affirmation reflects a continued linkage between COGO and
COLI in terms of
strategy, operations and ownership.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Benefits and Support from Parent: COLI, one of the largest and
most profitable
homebuilders in China, is the major shareholder of COGO with a
37.98% stake.
COLI focuses on Tier 1 and 2 cities whereas COGO focuses on Tier
3 cities. COGO
is of long-term strategic importance to COLI as it is the only
entity through
which the group is expanding in Tier 3 cities. The two companies
are integrated,
sharing senior and operational management as well as brand
names, market
intelligence and management systems.
Weaker Contracted Sales from Tier 3 Cities: Despite weak market
conditions in
China, especially in certain Tier 3 cities, where there was over
supply, COGO
still managed to post a 5% increase in contracted sales in 2014
to HKD18bn. Its
2014 contracted sales by gross floor area (GFA) rose 13% to
1.85m sqm, but the
average selling price fell 7% to HKD9,763 per sqm. COGO focuses
on Tier 3 cities
that are regional or provincial economic centres or cities that
benefit from
increased urbanisation of Tier 1 or 2 cities. These cities can
support higher
selling prices compared with lesser Tier 3 cities. COGO's
strategy is to achieve
a top-three market share in all the cities in which it does
business, which
would give it stronger pricing power and market influence.
Slower Land Acquisitions: In 2014, COGO only acquired four land
pieces in
January and February. This added around 2.7m sqm of attributable
GFA to COGO's
land bank at a cost of CNY4.2bn in total. This is only half of
its acquisitions
in 2013, when it acquired 13 pieces of land with 4.6m sqm
attributable GFA for
CNY8.8bn. Fitch views this as a positive move, as the management
is sensible and
cautious about land acquisitions during weakness in the market,
particularly in
Tier 3 cities. Fitch expects the company to continue to be
careful in land
acquisitions in 2015-2016.
Capital Structure Continues to Improve: COGO's funding costs
decreased to 4.21%
in December 2014 from 5.66% in December 2010. With the help of
its parent, COGO
has established strategic partnerships with major commercial
banks that ensure
COGO will have access to sufficient credit facilities. COGO also
coordinates
with COLI on its treasury functions and shares both domestic and
offshore
banking relationships with COLI.
'BB' Financial Metrics: COGO's financial metrics remain
sufficient for its
standalone 'BB' credit profile. As of December 2014, its ratio
of net debt to
net adjusted inventory was at 42%, the ratio of contracted sales
to total debt
at 1x and EBITDA margin at 19%. This is due to limited
contribution from
projects in Beijing and Guangzhou. COGO's liquidity remains
strong - it had
HKD8.8bn cash, HKD2.6bn restricted cash and HKD2.3bn unused
committed bank
credit facilities as at end-2014 compared with short term debt
of HKD6.0bn.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by 0%-8% over
2015-2017;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by
0%-2% for 2015-2017;
- EBITDA margin of around 23%-26% in 2015-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is unlikely without evidence of stronger
contractual
linkage between COLI and COGO.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Weakening of strategic, operational or ownership linkages
between COLI and
COGO
- Lack of support from COLI in the event of sustained weakening
of COGO's
operational, financial and liquidity positions
- Negative rating action on COLI
