(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EM Asia's Debt Markets Grow, But Banks Still Hold Most Credit Risk here HONG KONG, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that although Emerging Asia's (EM Asia) local-currency debt capital markets have grown since 2008, its banks continue to be the main source of funding for corporates, and they hold the majority of private-sector credit exposures. Foreign holdings of local-currency government bonds across EM Asia have risen substantially, although foreign portfolio capital is still mostly invested in equity markets. The February edition of "Asia-Pacific Sovereigns Chart of the Month" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release.