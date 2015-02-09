(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 09 (Fitch) Plans by India's
government to inject
INR69.9bn (USD1.13bn) into nine state-owned banks, and the
recent launch of a
INR100bn (USD1.6bn) share sale by HDFC Bank, underscores the
divergence between
private and public banks with regard to core equity capital
access, says Fitch
Ratings. India's state banks continue to be largely dependent on
government for
capital, while the large private banks are in a strong position
to raise core
equity capital directly through the markets.
The capital injection is part of a budgeted USD1.8bn allocation
for banks in
FY15, and will be credit positive for the nine recipient banks.
The institutions
included State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National
Bank as well as
six other smaller institutions. However, the capital shortfall
and challenges
for India's state banks will remain even after the injection.
According to Fitch
estimates, state banks account for 85% of the system's USD200bn
Basel III
capital needs up to 2019. This shortfall includes an estimate
for the recently
announced counter-cyclical capital buffer which will be phased
in over the same
period.
Furthermore, the ability to raise core equity Tier 1 (CET1)
capital in the
market is limited for many state banks, owing to below-book
valuations alongside
poor asset quality and earnings. Financial trends have been weak
in the nine
months ending December 2014. As a result, Fitch maintains that
state-owned banks
will have to continue relying on Additional Tier 1 (AT1) hybrid
instruments and
government capital injections to strengthen capitalisation in
the short term.
The recent rise in issuance of AT1 capital by the various
state-owned banks
highlights this effort to build on their non-equity capital
base, which adds up
so far to less than 5% of the cumulative AT1 requirement for
state-owned banks
up until FY19.
It is notable, too, that the government announced new parameters
to determine
the allocation of the latest INR69.9bn capital injection,
focusing on efficiency
and earnings metrics including return on equity (ROE) and return
on assets
(ROA). All nine banks chosen by the government recorded
above-average ROE and
ROA for the time periods utilised for the capital allocation
methodology.
India's private banks, in contrast, already maintain relatively
healthy
capitalisation levels. Healthier asset quality and earnings also
mean that the
larger private banks trade above book value and enjoy a level of
investor
confidence - the INR20bn (USD324m) domestic portion of HDFC's
share sale was
more than four times oversubscribed on 5 February.
HDFC is not the only private bank to have raised capital to
finance growth over
the medium term in the last few years. Strengthening capital
positions at this
time will better position several private banks to take
advantage of a pick-up
in economic growth in 2015. Fitch forecasts Indian real GDP to
expand by 6.5%
this year, up from an estimated 5.6% in 2014. State-run banks on
the other hand,
will likely have to sacrifice growth for some time - given their
dependence on
government capital.
Contacts:
Saswata Guha
Director
Financial Institutions
+91 22 4000 1741
Wokhardt Tower, West Wing, Level 4
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
Mumbai, 400 051
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
