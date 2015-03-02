(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says EMEA corporates made
a positive
start to the year as spreads rallied on optimism about the ECB's
EUR1.1trn
sovereign bond-buying plan, and investors ploughed into
blue-chip corporate
credit to shelter from negative yields on an increasing amount
of European
sovereign bonds. US corporates grew their presence in the
European credit
markets, enticed by the increasingly more advantageous funding
conditions, with
actual and expected issuance of euro, Swiss franc and
sterling-denominated bonds
rising by 2.4x yoy to EUR18.7bn in 3M15 following a 40% increase
in 2014.
The rise in issuance by US firms on European markets comes
despite an
increasingly negative (i.e. deteriorating) EUR-USD
cross-currency basis swap
since the start of the year. This is more than offset by the
spread arbitrage
between the two markets as US spreads widen and European rates
remain anchored
in the short term due to QE, allowing them to achieve cheaper
overall funding in
Europe.
Confidence is also returning to European high-yield with a
resurgence in 'B'
issuance at the start of the year as investors gradually adopt a
more "risk-on"
mentality. Investors have so far preferred to take credit risk
in the form of
more aggressive structures from known and favoured credits
rather than from
unfamiliar names. The on-going yield-search may eventually drive
investors into
riskier structures from first-time issuers, absent macro shocks,
of which
contagion from a worsening of the Greek debt situation or a
breakdown of the
fragile Ukraine-Russia truce are pre-eminent.
Corporate issuance declined 5% yoy in 2014, and is currently
down 21% in 2M15,
but refinancing remains strong, with issuance so far this year
running at 34% of
2015 maturities. Corporates are increasingly deploying bond
proceeds into
strategic M&A and capital expenditure projects, and a pick-up in
this trend can
be expected as the nascent European recovery gathers pace.
The negative bias in rating migrations persisted in 2014, but it
stabilised
towards positive territory at a faster rate after the
upgrade-to-downgrade ratio
more than doubled to 0.9x yoy. The move was driven by a 53%
reduction in
downgrade volume, with issuers in the telecoms, media and
technology sectors
behind most of the improvement.
Rating Outlooks and Watches on Fitch-rated firms exhibit a net
negative bias,
indicating a degree of downward rating pressure for the rest of
the year.
However, this may be mitigated by forecast improvements in
credit metrics.
More information is available in the report, 'EMEA Corporates
Bond Market
Monitor', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
